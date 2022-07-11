Baby Girl Lisa Hamme opens up to 90 Day Fiance fans about her husband’s health issues

Lisa Hamme shared news about her husband’s health with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance star Baby Girl Lisa Hamme revealed to fans in May 2021 that she got married to a man named Tracey, whom she had known since elementary school.

Lisa recently let fans know that she and Tracey were still very much together as she gave the difficult news that she has been “taking care of hubby.” She shared a picture of her by his side in the hospital.

While Lisa did not detail her husband’s ailment, she did remark that he was doing better and that she had not been active on social media because of Tracey’s health situation.

90 Day Fiance fans got to know Lisa in Season 4 of Before the 90 Days when she went to Nigeria to marry Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar.

Their relationship was filled with issues, but they nonetheless tied the knot, only to break up shortly after Lisa returned to America.

Lisa ended up being fired from the 90 Day network for racist remarks she admittedly made toward Usman. Her appearance on the Season 4 Tell All was subsequently edited out.

Lisa used her private Instagram page to share a selfie of her at her husband’s side as he lay in a hospital bed.

Above the picture of them, she wrote, “This is why I have not been active much, taking care of hubby and his health and he is doing great now!”

Lisa did not elaborate on what health issues her husband faced or whether he would continue to have to fight.

Lisa Hamme is not the only 90 Day Fiance cast member to have been fired

Several other 90 Day cast members besides Lisa have been fired, the main reasons being either over blatant racism or domestic violence.

Alina Kozhevnikova from Season 5 of Before the 90 Days was the latest cast member to get the ax over her many culturally insensitive past social media posts. She was edited out of the rest of the season along with Caleb Greenwood.

In contrast, Alina’s Season 5 castmate Mike Berk was also found to have shared racially problematic rhetoric. The network did nothing about that, but the posts came out much later in the season.

Paul Staehle and Karine Martins were fired over domestic violence allegations, whereas in Season 4 of Before the 90 Days, cast member Geoffrey Paschel has never formally been cut over his domestic assault.

Geoffrey was convicted of kidnapping and assaulting his ex-fiance in an incident that happened in 2019, just two weeks before he flew to Russia and started filming. He is serving an 18-year prison sentence without the possibility of parole.

Larissa Lima was fired for appearing on a webcam site.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.