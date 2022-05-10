Austin Hurd shows appreciation to Jessica Studer on her first Mothers Day

Austin Hurd commemorates Jessica’s first Mother’s Day after giving birth to their son. Pic credit: Lifetime

Jessica Studer gave birth to her and Austin’s son in late 2021, making this Mother’s Day her very first.

Austin Hurd took time to show Jessica some love on her memorable first Mother’s Day.

Sharing a video compilation, Austin expressed the gratitude he and his son have for Jessica and all she does as a mom.

Austin Hurd praises Jessica Studer as the mother of his child

Austin Hurd took to Instagram to share a video compilation of Jessica Studer’s pregnancy and life as a mom.

The clips included Jessica pregnant and in the hospital and her holding, playing, and loving her baby throughout the seasons.

Austin captioned the post, “Happy Mothers Day to one Amazing Woman! Westin and I are lucky to have you! #mothersday #firstmothersday.”

Jessica Studer wears matching shirts with baby Westin for special Mother’s Day

Jessica Studer also shared a post to celebrate her first Mother’s Day on Instagram.

Sharing two photos, Jessica posed with adorable baby Westin, and the two wore matching shirts to commemorate their first Mother’s Day.

The shirts featured a big heart and a little heart holding hands with text that read, “Our first Mother’s Day.”

Jessica and Westin both show off their cheery smiles in the photos.

Jessica captioned the post, “My first mother’s day! Being a mom has brought me more joy than I ever could of imagined. I love you so much Westin 💙#firstmothersday #mom #momlove #momlife #boymom.”

Jessica’s post was met with love from several MAFS stars, including her costar Taylor Dunklin, Kristine Killingsworth (MAFS Season 8), and Briana Myles (MAFS Season 12).

Married at First Sight mothers and expecting mothers also reacted, including Amani Randall (MAFS Season 11), Deonna McNeil (MAFS Season 9), and Married at First Sight veteran and mother of two Jamie Otis.

Jessica Studer celebrates Westin Paul Hurd turning six months old

Jessica and Westin’s first Mother’s Day wasn’t the only milestone the two were able to celebrate recently.

Jessica took to Instagram to share a video compilation of Westin for his six-month milestone.

The adorable video featured several precious clips of Westin growing up.

Jessica captioned the post, “Happy 6 months Westin 🥰#6monthsold #littleman #smileybaby #halfbirthday.”

Jessica and Austin join the list of success stories within the Married at First Sight franchise. After getting married on the tenth season of the hit series, they have managed to stay together and have preciously expanded their family with baby Westin.

