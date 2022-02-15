Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd share their views on the Boston couples after last week’s episode of MAFS

Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd speak on Season 14. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight alums Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd are chiming in on the current crop of hopefuls.

Now in its 14th season, the experts have matched singles in Boston and the season has already kicked off with a bang.

However, Austin and Jessica– who found love and are still married after being matched on Season 10–have their own opinions on the new couples.

Jessica and Austin reveal their favorite Season 14 couple

The Married at First Sight alums have been keeping up with the latest season and recently shared their opinions about the new cast. After watching the last episode which featured the couples on their honeymoon, Austin and Jessica have picked their favorite.

“Noi and Steve seemed to be smooth sailing at the waterfall. They are our favorite couple so far,” confessed the pair in a recap for PEOPLE. “They seem to be enjoying each other and their honeymoon, which reminds us of the way we were on our own honeymoon.”

Austin and Jessica added, “They are growing together and show each other a lot of attention. It’s so special to witness and takes us back to those sweet, early days of our marriage.”

During their recap, the new parents also commented on Katina and Olajuwon and they seem to think there is hope for this match.

“Olajuwon and Katina, who went horseback riding and witnessed some of their differences begin to surface. Both were very vocal in what they wanted,” they remarked.

“The part we particularly enjoyed was watching them identify the issue and confront it. There is definitely a lot of chemistry between them, so their differences could potentially balance each other out,” added the Season 10 alums.

Austin and Jessica give their views on controversial cast member Alyssa Ellman

The Married at First Sight couple also gave their views on the most controversial cast member this season, Alyssa Ellman.

“With Alyssa and Chris, where do we even begin? Alyssa does a lot of talking about how she’s a great person and is giving 100% but none of her actions align with that,” noted Jessica and Austin.

The pair added, “It’s almost as if she’s trying to speak it into existence. She keeps repeating how she wants to live in the apartment for the experience — but not with her husband, which is the whole point of the experiment.”

The couple also gave props to Alyssa’s husband Chris for being patient throughout the experiment adding, “We have no idea how Chris has been as patient as he has for as long as he has.”

They continued, “We understand why he’s not giving up because of all the hope you bring into this show, but sadly, we do see this ending before it gets a chance to start. And no, Alyssa shouldn’t get the apartment just to hang out with her friends.”

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.