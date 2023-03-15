Audrey Roloff reveals whether she and Jeremy Roloff watch LPBW

Audrey Roloff talked to her fans about whether she and her husband, Jeremy Roloff, have ever watched themselves on Little People, Big World.

Audrey and Jeremy haven’t graced TLC’s screens for five years.

In 2018, Jeremy announced that he and Audrey were stepping away from filming to focus on their family and other professional endeavors.

Since their time away from reality TV, the couple still interacts with their millions of fans and followers on social media.

Recently, Audrey conducted a Q&A in her Instagram Story and answered a curious fan who wondered whether she and Jeremy have ever watched all of the “beginning seasons” of LPBW.

Along with a photo of herself, Jeremy, and their youngest child, son Radley, Audrey answered, “We watched season one when we were dating which was like watching a professionally done home video of my boyfriend when we was in middle school 😂 lol.”

Audrey continued, “But i haven’t seen any others. We used to watch specific episodes that were about us (our engagement, wedding, move, launching @beating50percent etc. before they aired) so I’ve seen those ones too.”

Jeremy took to Instagram to announce his and Audrey’s departure from TLC. Along with a photo of themselves with their eldest child, daughter Ember, Jeremy noted in the caption that he decided a year prior that he and Audrey would stop filming after “14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons.”

Since their time on LPBW, Audrey and Jeremy have grown their family. Ember’s birth was featured on the show in 2018, but their sons’ were not. They welcomed Bode in January 2020 and Radley in November 2021.

Audrey and Jeremy’s professional lives after LPBW

The Roloffs have capitalized on their reality TV fame — they founded their company, Beating 50 Percent, which focuses on lowering the divorce rate by “Equipping [clients] to date intentionally, pursue creatively & love faithfully.”

They previously recorded a related podcast, Behind the Scenes, but with their growing family, they’ve put that on hold for the time being. They’ve also penned two books. A Love Letter Life: Pursue Creatively. Date Intentionally. Love Faithfully. was a New York Times best-seller with more than 100,000 copies sold.

Their follow-up, Creative Love: 10 Ways to Build a Fun and Lasting Love, provided tips for creating a long-lasting marriage.

In addition, Audrey is a Young Living ambassador, Jeremy has designed his own desktop and mobile presets, and they offer a variety of journals on their Beating50Percent.com website.

Since Jeremy’s falling out with his father, Matt Roloff, over the purchase of the north side of Roloff Farms, however, he no longer helps out on the family’s farm like he once did.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.