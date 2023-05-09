Audrey Roloff calls out ‘untrue’ storylines on LPBW, says it’s ‘all about the drama’

Former TLC star Audrey Roloff explained why she continues to share her personal life with the public despite quitting Little People, Big World six years ago — and in the process, she threw some major shade at the show.

Audrey and Jeremy haven’t filmed for LPBW since 2018. The couple decided to walk away from filming their lives for reality TV after their first child, daughter Ember Jean, was born.

Despite no longer being a part of the cast of LPBW, Audrey and Jeremy still share quite a bit of their personal lives with their millions of followers across social media.

During a Monday afternoon Q&A in her Instagram Story, Audrey responded to a fan who asked why she quit the show but still wants to be “very public” with her life online.

Along with her response, Audrey included a family photo of herself, Jeremy, their three kids, Ember Jean, Bode James, and Radley Knight, on the ski slopes.

“Lots of reasons…” Audrey began. “But ultimately I respected that Jeremy was just ready to move on from this chapter of his life. TV and social media are very different even though they have lots of similarities.”

Audrey Roloff calls out LPBW’s storylines: They ‘weren’t actually true’

Audrey added that on Instagram, she has a lot of freedom regarding what she posts and what she says, unlike reality TV, which is edited. In addition, Audrey and Jeremy have more freedom to pursue other business endeavors that filming for LPBW didn’t allow them to do.

Audrey explained why she still shares her life online after quitting reality TV. Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

The 31-year-old mom of three called TV contracts and filming schedules “crazy and very controlling.” In fact, Audrey went a step further and said the storylines on LPBW “weren’t actually true.”

Ultimately, Audrey and Jeremy didn’t want to raise their children in front of the cameras, the way Jeremy and his three siblings — twin brother Zach, sister Molly, and younger brother Jacob — were raised.

Audrey says reality TV is ‘all about the drama’

Claiming that reality TV is “all about the drama,” Audrey added that she and Jeremy didn’t like the “pressure” put on them to create drama and “perform” for the cameras.

After welcoming her and Jeremy’s daughter, Ember, Audrey found it especially challenging to re-film scenes. That’s around the time that she and Jeremy decided to part ways with TLC.

“…We are so thankful for what the show gave us,” Audrey added, “but also very thankful we made that decision 6 years ago.”

Jeremy made the announcement via an Instagram post, seen below. He included a photo of himself, Audrey, and Ember, who was a baby at the time. The family of three sat in front of one of the familiar backdrops on LPBW used to film confessionals.

“After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come,” Jeremy wrote in the caption. “A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last.”

Jeremy also thanked TLC for the “grand opportunity” they provided him and Audrey, noting they would be “forever grateful.”

Zach Roloff is the only Roloff sibling who still films for LPBW

Jeremy isn’t the only Roloff sibling to walk away from filming for LPBW. Molly and Jacob both stepped away from reality TV. Molly went on to live a quiet life out of the spotlight with her husband, Joel Silvius, in Spokane, Washington.

Jacob and his wife, Isabel, welcomed their first child, a son named Mateo, in December 2021. The couple is still active on Roloff Farms, where Jacob can often be found helping his dad, Matt Roloff, with projects.

Jeremy’s twin brother, Zach Roloff, his wife Tori, and their kids Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah, still film for the show. In addition, Matt and his fiancee Caryn Chandler, as well as Amy Roloff and her husband, Chris Marek, are still part of the cast.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.