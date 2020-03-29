Asuelu Pulaa of 90 Day Fiance is an up and coming Tik Tok star

Asuelu Pulaa became a fan favorite in season 6 of 90 Day Fiance. The then-23-year-old Samoan was moving to America to be with his fiance Kalani and son Oliver.

Kalani and Asuelu had met when Kalani was vacationing in Samoa at the resort where Asuelu worked. She became pregnant shortly after they met, and the two decided after Kalani gave birth that they wanted to live together as a family.

Asuelu captured hearts with his airport dancing, his odd declaration that condoms are for “slut people,” and his very open discussion about “booholes.”

His charm and great sense of humor made him one of the breakout stars of the season.

Since they first appeared on the show, Kalani and Asuelu have gotten married, moved to Utah, and had a second child, a boy named Kennedy.

The couple now appears regularly on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk. Asuelu has embraced fatherhood with his signature positivity, and now he’s taking his humor to a new platform: Tik Tok.

Asuelu loves his jokes

Asuelu’s always been fun-loving, and his comedic skills have transferred well to the new platform.

Recently, he’s posted videos of himself giving his son Oliver a Simba and Rafiki-inspired head mark with ketchup, lip-synching to Samoan songs, and screaming on a roller coaster.

However, Asuelu’s favorite content to post is dance videos. Fans of 90 Day Fiance will remember his infamous airport dance, and he’s continued to dance every chance he gets.

In addition to his dance moves, Asuelu uses Tik Tok to showcase his wacky fashion choices. He’s recently posted videos wearing a leopard print onesie and a Minnie Mouse onesie.

The Pulaas have been making the most of their time at home

Like all of us, Asuelu and his family have been stuck at home due to the coronavirus. However, Asuelu would never let anything like that keep his spirits down.

In addition to all the Tik Toks he’s been making, Asuelu has recently posted videos about how he and Kalani are keeping the kids entertained.

The family has a large swing set in their backyard, which Asuelu said is “what we have in our backyard for the boys make sure they are happy and living their best life.”

He’s also been driving Kennedy and Oliver around in toy cars, playing corn hole and horseshoes, and, of course, choreographing dances.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk airs on Sundays at 11/10c on TLC.