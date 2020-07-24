Asuelu lashes out at haters in new video and calls them “coronavirus”

Asuelu Pulaa has been getting a lot of hate from viewers of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, and now he’s lashing out.

The past few episodes of the reality show have been rough as fans continue to bash the Samoa native for his treatment of his wife Kalani.

Not only does he get hate for being a bad husband, but fans call him a bad father as well.

First, we saw Asuelu putting his friends before his wife and kids–using his spare time to play games rather than help his wife with the kids.

Then we saw him pouting like a child because his wife canceled a trip to Samoa amidst a measles outbreak.

The final straw for viewers happened just recently during a car ride to California.

Asuelu lashes out against his haters

Asuelu disrespected his mother-in-law and women in general by saying that being a mother is easy, but the biggest insult of all was aimed at Kalani, who he called a “lying bi*ch.”

Viewers were absolutely outraged, and their hatred for Asuleu intensified.

Now the 24-year-old is hitting back.

The dad-of-two has officially had enough, and he took to social media recently with a message for his haters.

The video was shared on Instagram by @reealityteavee and can be viewed here.

Asuelu says, “If you hate me don’t follow me; don’t comment on my stuff. You’re coronavirus.”

He continued, “Go do some, your own stuff. Stop comments on my page dammit.”

The video was short and to the point, but it didn’t seem to do much in the way of persuading people to leave him alone.

As a matter of fact, it was met with even more hateful comments.

Fans react to Asuelu’s video

Many people did not take the 90 Day Fiance alum’s video seriously and instead found them funny, responding to the message with laughing emojis.

However, others had more to say about Asuelu’s video, and their comments were not very pleasant.

One Instagram follower responded, “I would be embarrassed to say that I reproduced with the likes of you… I feel sorry for Kalani.”

Another IG user commented, “Don’t follow me, he sounds like a big baby OK Asuelo your wish is granted😂.”

Someone else also chimed in, “Maybe if he got off the internet he could find a full-time job.”

Another fan responded to the coronavirus comment, saying, “You are coronavirus!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

It seems Asuelu just can’t catch a break. If he continues to act the way we’ve been seeing on the show so far, it’s unlikely that the backlash will die down anytime soon.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.