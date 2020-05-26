Ashley Martson glad one couple ‘finally not on’ Happily Ever After? — Throwing shade at Russ and Paola?

Ashley Martson is speaking out about the new cast of the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Although she was on Season 4 of the show, she won’t be in the upcoming season- and she’s happy that another couple won’t appear either.

Kalani and Asuelu, Tania and Syngin, Elizabeth and Andrei, Angela and Michael, Paul and Karine, and Colt and Larissa are all returning for Season 5.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

While Ashley didn’t name any names, it’s not too hard to figure out who she’s referring to in a new Instagram Story.

There is only one couple who has been on all four past seasons of the show: Russ and Paola.

Ashley Martson is happy to see one couple gone from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

In her post, Martson revealed that she was happy that she could watch the show without having to fast forward.

“I love the selection. Just happy to see one couple finally not on it. Now I can watch and not hit the fast forward button,” she wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a GIF with NeNe Leakes saying, “Girl, bye.”

Russ and Paola have been on the four previous seasons of the show. While married, they struggled with Paola’s desire to live in Miami over Oklahoma, her troubling friendship with Juan, and her sudden miscarriage.

For Ashley, it’s time to see them go. Her dislike for the couple may have something to do with their Tell All episode after the season aired.

After the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Tell All, Ashley and Paola were not on the best of terms. The two got into it when Paola made comments about Ashley’s storyline while Ashley was in tears.

Ashley Martson may still be dealing with cheating issues

Since Ashley and Jay’s storyline on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? was about repairing their relationship after Jay’s cheating, Ashley has had to deal with ongoing cheating rumors.

Ashley started and then stopped the divorce process, and their relationship has been very on-and-off. But they’re together now- they’ve been in quarantine together at Ashley’s home in Pennsylvania.

Ashley recently denied that they were fighting with one another in quarantine. After reports surfaced that they were fighting because of a video, Ashley addressed the issue on Instagram. She denied that they were feuding and asked the tabloids to find something else to write about.

It was only back in November 2019 that Ashley offered to pay Jay if he would just sign the divorce papers so she could move on. After their initial split, the two decided to work on their relationship out of the public eye.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.