Ashley Iaconetti shows off a brand new hairstyle

Since her time spent with the Bachelor franchise, Ashley Iaconetti has become a wife and a mother.

As she finally won over the heart of Jared Haibon after a lot of tears and trying, the two got married in August of 2019.

The duo became parents just this year in January, as Ashley labored and delivered their new baby boy, Dawson Dimitri Brady Haibon.

Ashley has been very open and raw about her pregnancy, labor, delivery, and everything post-partum. However, recently, Ashley tried to up her game in the mom department.

What did Ashley Iaconetti reveal on Instagram?

Ashley made a video of herself looking a bit washed out and make-up free as she sat in the chair at the hair salon. The hairstylist was behind her, picking up strands of her flat, wavy hair, and letting them fall back down, showing how limp and unhealthy it really was.

In the second portion of the video, Ashley can be seen back at home, with a face full of make-up and her newly cut and styled hair looking amazing and healthy.

She captioned her Instagram post by saying, “I wouldn’t quite call this a mom cut … “

Bachelor Nation comments on her new look

Krystal Nielson was the first to post as she wrote, “LUUUUUUVVVV (three heart-faced emojis).” Following her comment, @bachelor_dishes_the_dirt declared, “I am obsessed with this!!!! It looks so beautiful (star-faced emoji).”

Two other viewers wrote “STUNNING” and gave Ashley two fire flame emojis for her new look.

Others commented on how healthy Ashley’s cut looked and discussed her hot mom status even more.

One person said, “It’s a mom cut but it’s hot,” while two more put, “NOT A REGULAR MOM (two fire flame emojis)” and “Ok mama we see you (two hands clapping emojis).”

Ashley has gotten candid about post-partum

While Ashley has been honest about all that post-partum brings, she has also received backlash and criticism from fans about not breastfeeding Dawson. However, she is doing what she feels is best for her and her own body, as she has stated.

As Ashley has gone through many emotions since having her first baby, she has also spoken out about loving yourself and being happy with your body.

Moreover, Jared has taken on quite a bit of responsibility to help out as well, and both he and Ashley are proud parents.

