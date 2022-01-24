Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti celebrate on the beach after getting engaged in Season 5 of The Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

After a turbulent ride with Jared Haibon over the years to getting engaged, married, and carrying a child, Ashley Iaconetti’s love life has taken a turn for the better- and it is wonderful to be part of their journey.

Now, Ashley and Jared are anxiously anticipating the arrival of their first child, due February 10th. In a recent Instagram story, Ashley asks fans if they think that the baby will be in the 8 or 9-pound range, stating she KNOWS the baby will be at least 8 pounds- because moms always know, right?

Ashley and Jared’s love story is real and thankful it has come to a beautiful place. It hasn’t all been sunshine and rainbows and prince charming saves the day, luckily they are one of the couples that ended up together after leaving paradise.

Ashley Iaconetti announces pregnancy on Instagram

The couple first announced Ashley’s exciting news back in July 2021, with a funny Instagram post. Later, Jared revealed they were having a baby boy!

“Baby Haibon is due Feb 10th! We’re are very excited for that day to come! It’s so cool to think I’m creating a human that’s half me and half Jared! I won’t lie though, pregnancy has not been a delight for me. The nausea has been relentless and I throw up multiple times most days. I knew the first trimester wasn’t easy for most, but I didn’t imagine my life to come to a standstill feeling like I have an extreme hangover for 5 weeks and counting. Thank you all for the love and congratulations today!! Hearing so many stories from followers and friends about their experiences has made me feel better about all the changes my body is going through and a lot less alone!” Ashley shared on Instagram.

Ashley has been posting about her pregnancy consistently since the announcement. As an exciting mom-to-be, she shares her experiences with moms and fans through her social media platform. Her posts are not always glamourous either.

Ashley Iaconetti’s experience being pregnant for the first time

Ashley opens up authentically about the reality of being pregnant, which is a breath of fresh air. It is so often that we hear how wonderful it is to be a mom, but it is important to also read about what a mom goes through in order to have a family, and Ashley has proven herself to be the perfect spokesperson for that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Iaconetti Haibon (@ashley_iaconetti) It is no secret that pregnancy is not always glamourous, but at least Ashley has a sense of humor about the process.

Ashley posts on her Instagram story. Photo credit: Ashley Iaconetti’s Instagram page.

You know how some women just glow when they are pregnant? Well, Ashley is one of those mamas for sure. And can we just take a moment to appreciate how happy this family to be is?

It is no secret that it has been a hard year for everyone. If there’s one thing we can learn from Jared and Ashley, it’s that good things come to those who are patient and to those who are willing to wait. And- that babies will forever bring love and light to the world.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.