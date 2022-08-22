Ashley Hebert on why divorcing her Bachelorette winner was the best decision

Ashley Hebert discusses her divorce from J.P. Rosenbaum. Pic credit: @ashleylynnrosenbaum/Instagram

Ashley Hebert and her Bachelorette winner, J.P. Rosenbaum, seemed to be one of the few Bachelorette success stories from the franchise.

That was, until after eight years of marriage, the two decided to separate and then divorce.

While Bachelor Nation fans were upset and saddened by the news, Ashley has come out and said that it was the best decision she could have made.

The parents of two children, Ford, who is 7, and Essie, who is 5, got married in 2012 but just couldn’t make it work.

According to Ashley, “We both tried so hard in our marriage and made the joint decision to go our separate ways. It’s been pretty seamless. People think so negatively about divorce, but it can be a good thing for families sometimes.”

While the aftermath of social media trolls attacking her personally was hard, Ashley also said that it made her stronger and realize that she should, and could, advocate for herself.

Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum on co-parenting

Even though they are divorced, that hasn’t stopped the former Bachelorette and her ex from putting their two kids first.

While J.P. has recently come out and stated that he and Ashley are not friends, the two have still shown each other respect and grace since the divorce from each other.

As the former couple has gone their separate ways, they still each know that their two children together are their first priority.

Ashley Hebert’s new relationship

While her relationship and marriage with her Bachelorette suitor didn’t end up working out, Ashley eventually got back out into the dating world.

The pediatric dentist has been focusing on her career and knew that the social media influencing world wouldn’t be for her after her stint on reality television.

But she has found a new relationship with food blogger Yanni Georgoulakis, whom she met through mutual friends of theirs.

It seems that this did cause a bit of controversy between Ashley and J.P., though, as J.P. claimed that Ashley would introduce any future boyfriend to him before she let him into their kids’ lives.

Ashley has stated that she has no plans to marry again, but it seems like she is having fun just dating for now.

Despite splitting from J.P., it seems as though Ashley is loving life all around: her kids, her career, and her new relationship.

