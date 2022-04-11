The Bachelorette: Who is Ashley Hebert’s secret boyfriend?

Ashley Hebert has found love again after divorce from J.P. Rosenbaum. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette’s Ashley Hebert has found love again after her divorce from show finalist J.P. Rosenbaum.

Despite a long-term reality TV relationship, the star has been keeping quiet about her new boyfriend this time around as it was revealed that the two have now been dating for nearly a year.

Ashley’s secret boyfriend is none other than popular food blogger Yanni Georgouloakis. Here’s everything to know about The Bachelorette’s newest relationship.

Who is Ashley Hebert’s boyfriend, Yanni Georgoulakis?

After months of Ashley teasing a secret relationship, Us Weekly officially confirmed that she is in a relationship with Yanni Georgoulakis. Yanni is the founder of Foody Fetish, which sports over three million followers on Instagram.

The relationship is reportedly going so well that Yanni has met Ashley’s two children, according to Us Weekly.

Ashley shares her children with ex-husband J.P. Rosenbaum, who she was married to for over eight years after he proposed on The Bachelorette.

Ashley later opened up about her thoughts on dating and marrying again after divorce, the latter of which she said she had no plans to do again.

Fans will have to wait and see if Ashley remains firm on her no-marriage plans or if new boyfriend Yanni proves the exception.

Ashley and ex-husband J.P. Rosenbaum have remained dedicated co-parents

Both Ashley and Yanni have kept quiet about the relationship, with the mom of two focusing on her children and Yanni continuing to publicize his foody business.

Instead of acknowledging the news, Ashley posted a sweet Instagram video of her and her children enjoying games, rides, and quality time together at a fair.

Yanni also took the opportunity to show off his Spicy Mac-N-Cheese Burger in a drool-worthy video posted to his own account.

Ashley’s ex, J.P., also has yet to comment on the relationship or to move on with someone new publicly. However, the pair remain on good terms as they focus on co-parenting their children.

J.P. is not as active on Instagram but also doubled down on the pair’s priority being their children in his most recent post cuddled up with his kids.

“I hope they never stop smiling!!! Like EVER!!” J.P. captioned the photo.

Bachelor Nation has been rooting for both members of the couple to find love again after their shock divorce. It appears the time has finally come for Ashley to get a second chance, but she’s not quite ready to open up fully to fans yet.

The Bachelorette premieres on July 11 on ABC.