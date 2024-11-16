Artem Chigvintsev hopeful for DWTS return after appearance at 500th episode

After his recent appearance supporting the show’s milestone, Artem Chigvintsev is still interested in a spot on Dancing With the Stars.

The DWTS professional dancer attended the 500th episode earlier this week as part of Season 33.

Artem appeared in his castmate Peta Murgatroyd’s Instagram Story content. Her video showed Artem dancing and celebrating at the show taping with other castmates, including Peta’s husband and castmate, Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

His appearance arrived amid a messy divorce and previous legal issues. Artem debuted in Season 19 and participated in 12 seasons so far.

That included last season when he guided The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson to a fourth-place finish.

Subscribe to our Dancing with the Stars newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

While he didn’t return to the cast for Season 33, his attorney recently indicated they’re still hoping for a return to the dance show amid his other career.

Artem is still hopeful for a spot in the DWTS cast

Artem’s attorney, Ilona Antonyan, spoke to TMZ on behalf of her client. She indicated that Artem would love to participate in the show again if producers contacted them about it.

According to Antonyan, that hasn’t happened yet, but her client is still on excellent terms with producers there.

Antonym also said DWTS executive producers invited him to the studio audience for the 500th episode.

Monsters and Critics reported that former DWTS pro dancer Cheryl Burke was also invited but declined because she did not want to delay her podcast’s review of the 500th episode.

Cast member Sharna Burgess also appeared at the milestone episode and performed with many of the show’s current dancers in the opening number.

Artem is working in construction away from DWTS

According to TMZ’s report, Artem previously indicated he’d lost $100,000 in income since his August arrest in Napa Valley, California, and divorce proceedings because they impacted his ability to work at weekend dance gigs, which he’d typically done before that.

That led the DWTS star to begin working in construction, and his attorney said Artem is currently evaluating the situation to see where it takes him.

His late August arrest for domestic violence charges involved a victim who asked officers for complete confidentiality. The prosecutor’s office eventually chose not to press criminal charges. Artem has maintained his innocence throughout the matter.

Within a few weeks, his then-wife, former DWTS 25 partner Nikki “Bella” Garcia, filed for divorce. They’re currently separated as the divorce proceedings continue. They share one child, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, whom they welcomed in 2020.

Artem still has Instagram photos of himself with Garcia and their child. It’s also worth noting that he and Garcia were granted protective or restraining orders against one another earlier this year.

And although he’s found other work, Artem’s lawyer says her client’s passion is still dancing, so they’re hopeful for a return to a future season of DWTS.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.