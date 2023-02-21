Ariela Weinberg confirms what recent cosmetic work she’s had done

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers first met Ariela Weinberg on Season 2, and since then, her appearance has changed a lot.

The 32-year-old 90 Day Fiance star has been called out over the years by fans of the franchise for her changing looks, and she has not been shy about letting people know exactly what she’s done.

Recently, Ariela got ahead of any speculation that might go on and shared a video of the Botox injections she underwent.

The video started with Ariela filming herself in a mirror as she approached it. The following frame showed Ariela in a clinic chair as she and her technician talked.

Next, the technician used a sharpie on Ariela’s face to mark where the injections would go. After marking up her face with lines and dots, the injections began. The camera panned to different close-up angles of the different injection locations.

The clip ended with the camera panning to the clinic’s front office and the staff members waving.

To accompany the video, Ariela explained what she was having done and why.

Ariela Weinberg opened up about the why and where she got her Botox

In the caption of the Instagram video Ariela shared with her 445,000 followers, Ariela spoke up about why and where she got the Botox injections.

She stated, “A lot of people speculate about what kind of work I have had done. So I’ve decided to tell you! Recently, I’ve had botox injections around my eyes and around my lips to even out my smile. I also get botox injections in my jaw to stop grinding my teeth and in my forehead to prevent headaches and wrinkles.”

She dropped the name of the clinic she visited in Las Vegas and noted that she instructed the technician to make her look like herself, but the best version of that.

Ariela added that the clinic also did other cosmetic work.

Ariela has been open about the Botox she’s gotten in the past and showed fans a different procedure she had done to her body.

Ariela had BBL injections last year

In March 2022, Ariela shared a video with 90 Day Fiance fans at her esthetician’s office in New York.

She was filmed on the procedure table, getting injections described as “Sculptra” and “BBL” shots. BBL stands for Brazilian Butt Lift, and the shot was reported to be “$450 a vile.”

In the short video, Ariela was filmed as she lay on her stomach, and the technician gave her the injections to her backside.

The video was posted on her esthetician’s Instagram page, and Ariela reshared it.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.