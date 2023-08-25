Ariana Madix denies getting rich from Scandoval: ‘I do not have millions of dollars’

Ariana Madix is doing just fine after scoring some major business deals amid the cheating scandal that shook the Bravo universe.

However, despite the slew of brands she’s partnered with over the past few months, the Vanderpump Rules star says she does not have millions in the bank.

The world took Ariana’s side, being the jilted ex who got cheated on by her boyfriend of ten years, Tom Sandoval, and betrayed by her best friend, Raquel Leviss.

However, the critics have been saying that despite the heartbreak? Ariana got rich from the cheating scandal.

She recently opened up about that during a chat with her castmate Scheana Shay.

Ariana noted that despite people online claiming that she’s rolling in money, that’s far from true.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix says ‘I’m not rich’

Ariana opened up on the podcast Scheananigans with Scheana Shay about cashing in on Scandoval, and she refuted claims that she’s made millions.

“A lot of people on the internet seem to think I’m like rolling in money right now…” said the Bravo star. “I’m not rich. I do not have millions of dollars.”

People are wondering why Ariana is still living in the same house as Tom when she has the means to move out, but Ariana is being smart with her money.

“I’m also not going to squander my financial future and stability by putting myself in a position to f**k myself over for the rest of my life because somebody else f**ked up,” she reasoned.

The 38-year-old said despite still sharing a space with her ex, “I don’t see him, I don’t interact with him. I stay in my own little zone.”

As for when the former couple will sell their home and sever those ties, Ariana noted that she has financial advisers helping to set her up for the future.

“I have all kinds of people who are helping me make the best decisions so that whatever money I’m making now…goes to the right places.”

Ariana Madix has scored some major brand deals since Scandoval

Ariana has been everywhere since the cheating scandal came to light, scoring a commercial for Duracell and, most recently, snagging a hosting gig on Love Island, but that’s not all.

She’s also partnered with several companies, including T Mobile, Lays, Tidy Cats, Joyburst, SoFi, and Raising Canes, to name a few.

The Vanderpump Rules star was also featured on the cover of Glamour, made an appearance on The View, and was treated to a day of shopping thanks to Bloomingdales.

Let’s just say Ariana is doing just fine these days, so eat your hearts out, Raquel and Tom.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.