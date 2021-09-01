Ariana Grande debuts new buzzer for her role on The Voice this season

Ariana Grande is a coach on The Voice in 2021. Pic credit: Admedia/@ImageCollect

Ariana Grande is the newest judge on The Voice and it looks like she might be stealing the show.

NBC released a new preview of Grande’s arrival on the show and it looks like she is a fan favorite to the audience and the competitors and might be a real threat to the veteran judges.

She proved this when she used her custom-made buzzer in the preview while John Legend was talking to a hopeful.

Ariana Grande has a new buzzer

In the video, John Legend was trying to sell one of the contestants on joining his team for the season.

“I would love to work with you. It would be so fun,” Legend said to the singer. “It would be an honor. Thrilled by your performance. Pick Team Legend.”

While it looked like the video intercut different moments in the process, the funny part came when Ariana Grande looked like she was tired of hearing John Legend talk and hit her personalized buzzer.

The buzzer then played her singing, “Thank you, next!”

Legend looked at her in shock while Kelly Clarkson busted out laughing. The entire audience cheered and Blake Shelton said “I’m proud of you.”

“You’re fighting dirty now, I like that,” Legend responded.

The video, which you can see below, also had a sample of the type of singers and stories that will appear in Season 21 of The Voice.

Ariana Grande on The Voice

Ariana Grande joined The Voice for Season 21, replacing Nick Jonas in the role of a coach.

Grande joined Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and John Legend as the coaches this season on The Voice.

The video showed how much everyone loved Ariana.

“Is everybody in here just obsessed with Ariana?” Shelton asked to the loud cheers of the audience. Kelly Clarkson then said to Blake, “you have no chance.”

At least four of the performers said they were Ariana Grande fans, including one who said she was obsessed with the singer. That performer even had a ponytail like Grande’s that Shelton pointed out.

“I am super moved by how brilliant the performers are,” Grande said.

She also made a great choice when it comes to her Battle Advisor.

Ariana Grande chose Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth to serve as her Battle Advisor for the upcoming season.

The Voice Season 21 premieres on Monday, September 20, 2021, at 8/7c on NBC.