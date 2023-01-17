Are Kimberly Menzies and Usman Umar back together after the Tell All?

What is Kimberly Menzies and Usman Umar’s relationship status? Pic credit: @itskimberly90/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers watched the nasty breakup fight between Kimberly Menzies and Usman “Sojaboy” Umar on the finale episode of Season 7.

Then, during the Tell All, Kim revealed that she and Usman were not in a relationship but still loved each other, considered each other to be best friends, and talked daily.

Usman caught a lot of flak from his fellow HEA castmates, who slammed him for using Kim, a notion that Usman vehemently denied.

Kim and Usman have had several ugly moments throughout their time on Before the 90 Days and HEA but still managed to come back together and try to repair their relationship.

So is this time different? Are they done for good?

Sign up for our newsletter!

There are a few signs that point to the fact that they do not seem to be in a relationship after the Tell All and their split on the show.

Are Kimberly Menzies and Usman Umar in a relationship?

Kim and Usman both follow each other on Instagram and have been liking each other’s posts.

The Tell All was filmed in September 2022, and since then, Kim has posted a few throwback pictures with Usman, but Usman has not posted anything with Kim.

In Kim’s most recent throwback post with Usman, she had the comments turned off but wrote in the caption, “It’s the connection we can’t explain. No fake love here. ❤️🔥.”

Back in mid-June 2022, Kim did a Q&A with 90 Day fans in which she clarified that she and Usman were still very much in a relationship.

When Kim was in a relationship with Usman, she would often gush about him on her Instagram, and that seems to be way scaled back, which means that the pair could be done for good, or at least for now.

Jamal Menzies does not trust Usman Umar

Kim’s son Jamal was very wary of Usman’s treatment of his mother and about what Usman’s intentions were with Kim, and viewers got to see that when he was on Before the 90 Days and Happily Ever After? to give his opinions.

Jamal even went with Kim to Nigeria to meet Usman in person and get a real-life impression of their connection. Usman seemed to make a positive impact on Jamal by giving him a PlayStation 5. However, later, Jamal grew suspicious of Usman after he found out Usman had not told his brother about the idea of adopting his son.

On the Season 7 HEA Tell All, Jamal said he felt like Usman played his mom.

When Kim started to cry about the whole situation, Jamal stood up, walked over to her, and gave her a big hug while he reminded her that she was going to be okay and that’s where things have been left.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.