Are Kate Chastain and Brandi Glanville getting their own show? Below Deck alum weighs in

Kate Chastain and Brandi Glanville’s appearance on The Traitors has sparked speculation the two Bravo stars are getting their own show.

Although Kate lasted longer than Brandi on the Peacock show, the two managed to build an extremely close bond while filming.

They became instant friends, and their witty banter is often seen on social media.

Kate and Brandi are no strangers to reality television, with both loving to use their sarcastic wit to entertain viewers.

Well, it seems their bond and similar sense of humor have caught the eye of more than just their fans.

So, are Brandi and Kate getting their own reality TV show? Let’s see what the Below Deck alum had to say on the hot topic.

Kate Chastain dishes reality television future with Brandi Glanville

Speaking with Page Six, Kate revealed that she and Brandi were actually in talks to have their own show when the Below Deck starlet learned she was expecting her first child.

“I would be lying if I said some executives didn’t already throw that out across the table,” Kate expressed. “It was a thing, but then I had to go get pregnant.”

As for the two friends teaming up in the future for their own show, Kate’s all for it. She just has to figure out what to do with her baby.

“So, I don’t know if we have to put a baby seat in that RV or maybe like just pause it for a little bit,” she shared. “But I would be shocked if at some stage down the road, there wasn’t some kind of Brandi and Kate reunion with a camera involved.”

Kate even suggested that she could go on a “Girls Trip,” alluding to the infamous Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip series. Since she was never a Real Housewife, that may be challenging.

Then again, Kate could always go as a friend. After all, Brandi’s currently filming her second stint on RHUGT.

There’s always the possibility of Brandi returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and maybe Kate could pop in on the show to hang with her pal.

Kate Chastain’s pregnancy details

Kate has kept many details regarding her pregnancy quiet, but her due date isn’t one of them. The first-time mom will welcome her bundle of joy in May.

When making a surprise appearance on Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen, Kate revealed she does know the gender, but she has not shared that publicly yet. Kate also hasn’t given any insight into her baby daddy, only revealing that she will raise her little one like her friend Below Deck Med alum Jessica More.

As Below Deck fans await more details on Kate’s pregnancy, they can check her out on Galley Talk every Friday at 10/8c on Bravo alongside her good friend, chef Ben Robinson.

Do you want to see Brandi Glanville and Kate Chastain get their own show?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus. The Traitors is streaming on Peacock.