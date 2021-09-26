Are Juliana and Michael from 90 Day Fiance headed for divorce? Here’s why we think they might be

It looks like Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio may be headed for a divorce after Juliana’s activity online. Pic credit: TLC

Are Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio the latest couple from the 90 Day Fiance franchise headed for divorce? Juliana’s behavior on social media seems to imply they are.

90 Day Fiance fans first met Michael and Juliana in Season 7 and viewers immediately were shocked by their 20-year age difference.

Viewers were intrigued by the good relationship Michael’s ex-wife Sara had with Juliana — and Sara even officiated Michael and Juliana’s wedding.

And who could forget Michael’s sweet kids, Max and Cece, and the relationship they forged with their stepmom Juliana?

Although things looked as though they were going great for Michael and Juliana and their extended family, it seems that wasn’t the case after all.

Are Julia Custodio and Michael Jessen headed for divorce?

Juliana recently shared a video to her TikTok account that gave 90 Day Fiance fans reason to believe she and Michael have split.

In the video, along with text that read, “Stop ask if I’m still married,” Juliana told the camera, “Everybody keeps asking me if I’m still married.”

“It’s really hard and I’m not ready to talk yet. So when you guys find out, you guys [are] going to hate me forever. Everybody is going to hate me forever,” Juliana said before begging viewers to stop asking her about her relationship status with Michael.

Some of Juliana’s followers commented on her TikTok video and she replied.

Juliana isn’t in the country, claims she ‘never chose’ to be on 90 Day Fiance

One fan wrote, “she’s beyond gorgeous, in America [we] are gonna worship her[.]”

In her response, Juliana revealed that she’s not even in the same country as her husband right now.

“I’m not even in America,” Juliana replied to the comment.

When another fan of Juliana’s brought up the fact that she chose to share her life with the public by signing on to film for 90 Day Fiance, Juliana dropped a bombshell.

“People are asking because you choose to put in public your life. You choose to show to everyone your relationship and now [sic] people are wondering,” one comment read on Juliana’s video.

Juliana told them, “I never chose [to] be [on] that show, I never wanted or liked[.]”

In addition to sparking rumors with her TikTok video, Juliana also scrubbed all pics of Michael from her Instagram account.

Michael still has a post on his Instagram account from September 5 wishing Juliana a happy birthday, telling her, “Happy birthday to my love, my light[.]”

Although Juliana has thrown some strong hints that things are over between her and Michael, it looks like the jury is still out about the status of their marriage.

