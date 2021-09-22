Are Joe and Serena still together after Bachelor in Paradise?

Bachelor in Paradise viewers want to know if one of BIP’s strongest couples, Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, are still together. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise stars Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt are one of the strongest couples on the island so far.

However, even the strongest couples may not make it after filming wraps for Bachelor in Paradise.

Joe’s previous relationship with Kendall Long is proof of that. He and Kendall were one of the strongest couples on Season 5 and rekindled their relationship after the show. However, they broke up a little over a year later because Joe wanted to live in Chicago and Kendall wanted to live in LA.

Serena and Joe are currently on the fast track.

Even though Kendall came back to Bachelor in Paradise and claimed she still was in love with him, Joe wasn’t swayed and his relationship with Serena has only grown stronger.

In fact, the two recently proclaimed they were falling in love with each other.

Will Joe face heartbreak again outside of Bachelor in Paradise or are he and Serena still together?

Warning: spoilers ahead!

Joe and Serena leave Bachelor in Paradise engaged

Reality Steve, the Bachelor spoiler king, shared that they left Bachelor in Paradise engaged.

He tweeted, “(BIP SPOILER UPDATE): Grocery Joe and Serena Pitt did, in fact, get engaged at the end. So all 3 final couples this season got engaged, equaling season 3 and season 6 having three engagements.”

Pic credit: @RealitySteve/Twitter

In proposing to Serena, he went one step further than he did with Kendall when they were on Bachelor in Paradise.

However, just because Serena and Joe got engaged, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re still together.

Joe and Serena are seemingly still together

Fortunately, Joe and Serena still seem to be together.

Reality Steve posted a picture of the two together in July, shortly after filming wrapped.

It seems that, unlike Kendall, Serena was willing to go to Chicago to be with Joe.

He tweeted, “(BIP SPOILER CONFIRMATION): Grocery Joe & Serena Pitt today at a rooftop pool in Chicago…”

(BIP SPOILER CONFIRMATION): Grocery Joe & Serena Pitt today at a rooftop pool in Chicago… pic.twitter.com/rXiXL2XQ59 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 3, 2021

While that was over two months ago, Bachelor Nation has found more recent evidence that the pair is still together.

Joe and Serena uploaded seemingly matching coffee posts within minutes of each other.

She captioned her post, “Just a casual coffee run.”

However, she isn’t holding any coffee. Rather, it seems that Joe is holding her coffee, as shown in his post.

He captioned his post, “My hands are full.”

It’s likely that he’s even holding her coffee so he could take the picture featured in her Instagram post.

While Serena tagged her location as Toronto, it’s possible she did that to cover up that she’s truly in Chicago with Joe.

These pictures are from September so they’re a good indicator that Joe and Serena are still together.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.