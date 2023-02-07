Are Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev back together?

On the latest episode of Darcey & Stacey, viewers watched Stacey Silva’s husband Florian Sukaj bring Darcey Silva’s ex-boyfriend/fiance Georgi Rusev back into the spotlight by asking him to be his best man at his second wedding to Stacey.

Darcey announced that she and Georgi had split for good as the Tell All for Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey aired. Georgi was a no-show to the Tell All, but he and Darcey had a nasty exchange when she called him on speakerphone at the event.

Darcey and Georgi have had a tumultuous relationship with two engagements and many breakups throughout Seasons 1-3 of Darcey & Stacey.

Georgi’s reemergence on Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey at the beckoning of Florian draws attention to the possibility that he and Darcey have rekindled some kind of relationship. When Georgi was talking to Florian, he said that he had not started anything romantic with anyone and was still holding on to hope to get back with Darcey.

Darcey, who has admitted to being lonely on the show this season, has been known to grow nostalgic and go back to Georgi during those times — so it’s reasonable to think she may have done it again.

However, several signs point to the notion that Darcey and Georgi are not back together and remain at odds.

Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev do not appear to be back together

Judging by both of their Instagrams, it does not look like Darcey and Georgi are together, let alone on good terms. They both do not follow each other and have scrubbed any trace of their relationship off their pages.

There was speculation in July 2022 that Darcey and Georgi were reconnected based on an exchange of flirtatious Instagram comments that the pair had on one of Darcey’s posts.

Since Stacey and Florian had their second wedding in early November, filming for Season 4 could have been going on in the summer months when that flirtation was going on. However, if something did spark back up, it does not appear to have continued.

Darcey paid for her engagement ring from Georgi

One of the main points of contention for Darcey’s friends and family against Georgi was the fact that Darcey paid for everything in their relationship.

At the Darcey & Stacey Season 3 Tell All, Darcey’s daughters Aniko and Aspen called out the fact that Darcey bought the engagement ring Georgi gave to her the second time.

Darcey buying Georgi designer clothes, paying for their apartment in Connecticut, and footing the bill for everything else did not sit well with her friends or twin sister Stacey either. The red flag of Darcey cashing out for Georgi was called out by them several times over the years.

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.