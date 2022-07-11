Are Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev back together? Here’s proof they might be

A recent interaction between Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev may point to their relationship status. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey star Darcey Silva and her supposed ex-fiance Georgi Rusev may have given away the current nature of their relationship status.

Darcey shared a filtered selfie on her Instagram page where she referred to herself as “Sexy and stylish,” a notion that Georgi jumped on in the comments. of the post.

Darcey announced her last split from Georgi as the Season 3 Tell All of Darcey & Stacey was airing. During the Tell All itself, there were obvious signs of problems in their relationship as Georgi even refused to attend the event.

In seasons past of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey & Georgi had broken up before, and their troubled communication and trust issues have consistently been on full display on the show.

Are Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev back together?

On Instagram, Darcey shared a recent selfie looking fierce and filtered, as she is widely known to do often.

However, this selfie ended up being attention-grabbing because Darcey’s estranged on-and-off-again fiance/boyfriend Georgi dropped warmly into the comments. Even more intriguing is that Darcey responded to Georgi’s flirtatious message.

In the photo’s caption, Darcey wrote that she was “Sexy and stylish!”

In the comments, Georgi remarked, “You are always so sexy and stylish (fire and heart eyes emojis).”

To which Darcey replied by dropping heart and lip kiss emojis.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey & Georgi’s public and playful interaction could point to the renewed nature of their relationship status and connection.

Stacey Silva has always been wary of Georgi Rusev

Darcey’s very close twin sister Stacey Silva. Stacey has always been by Darcey’s side and has been vocal about the way she has felt about Georgi and his behavior and actions toward Darcey.

Stacey has said that she comes from a place of overprotectiveness and concern for her sister in relation to how Georgi has treated her.

Stacey has told Georgi several times throughout the last three seasons that he needed to shape up. When troubling situations occurred between Darcey and Georgi, Stacey was often the first one to try and make her sister see how bad things were.

Darcey’s teenage daughters, Aniko and Aspen Bollok, appeared to have also turned against Georgi. At the Season 3, Tell All, they both piped up and called Georgi out for not giving their mom what she deserved.

In the past, the girls were always open to giving Georgi a second chance and repeated fair shots after he and Darcey had a falling out.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.