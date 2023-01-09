Are Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods still together after the disastrous Tell All?

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods have showcased a lot of their relationship issues. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Big Ed Brown has had an extremely turbulent relationship with his on-and-off-again girlfriend/fiancee Liz Woods, which has played out right in front of viewers’ eyes.

Their connection has been marred by trust issues, jealousy, insecurities, wayward communication, and their age difference.

Given their pitfalls, 90 Day viewers of the Tell All for Season 7 of Happily Ever After? heard and saw the escalations of their relationship issues that have driven Ed and Liz further apart.

During the Tell All, Ed admitted to kicking Liz out of his house with little notice. Furthermore, viewers watched as Ed got caught in a lie about not talking to his ex, Rosemarie Vega.

To combat being caught, Ed got mad at Liz for not having his back and accused her of “performing” to get sympathy.

With all the drama and negativity surrounding their relationship and what went down at the Tell All, it begs the question of whether Ed and Liz are still together present day.

Have Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods continued their relationship after the Tell All?

Given that the Tell All for Season 7 of HEA was filmed in September, it looks like Big Ed and Liz are still trying to make it work.

Each of them has made posts about the other since the Tell All drama, with Ed even doing a tribute post to how their relationship has come along.

In his caption, he remarked, “Rascal Flats said Life is a highway, but it’s been more like a Roller Coaster. The thing about roller coasters is though….is that they are fun as s**t.”

Liz and Ed also share two dogs, Lea and Leon, and Liz recently shared a post about both dogs getting a bath, signaling that she and Ed still take care of their dogs together.

Big Ed’s Happily Ever After? castmates do not like him

Ed was speaking to Liz very rudely and condescendingly at the Tell All and it rubbed his fellow castmates the wrong way.

Both Jovi Dufren and Andrei Castravet agreed that no one should speak to their fiancee the way Ed was talking to Liz.

When Jovi put Ed on blast for his behavior, Ed turned it around and asked Jovi why he wanted to go to the strip club when he had a wife.

When Liz went outside crying because of Ed during the post-Tell All hotel get-together, Angela got fired up and looked like she was about to unleash on Ed.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.