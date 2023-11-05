April Kirkwood accuses Gerry Turner of doing ‘the meanest thing you can ever do’ on The Golden Bachelor

It seems like everyone loves Gerry Turner after watching him week after week on The Golden Bachelor.

Well, not everyone, because one of the women competing to win his heart had some not-so-nice things to say about him recently.

Viewers likely will remember April Kirkwood, who was a part of the ASKN crew, also known as the “mean girls.”

She was also the one who brought Gerry a calendar on premiere night, and memorably, every month was April.

While she dished on her time in the mansion and made some amazing friends, April was clearly less than impressed with Gerry.

He did something that rubbed her the wrong way, and now, she’s putting him on blast for it.

April Kirkwood says Gerry Turner did ‘the meanest thing you could ever do’

April Kirkwood was recently a guest on The Viall Files, and she made it pretty clear during her chat with Nick Viall that she’s not impressed with Gerry Turner.

“I’m glad he’s not my guy! I don’t look like I belong on a wedding cake with him,” April said.

“I gotta find my guy. I’ll know it. I fall in love right away,” April continued. “There’s certain things that I attach to somebody and then I [realize I’m in love and] had [Gerry] been somebody like that when I lose all my brains, I would have been a maniac.”

April explained to Nick that if she really wanted Gerry, she’d have done what it takes, including “ripping off my panties and running and dancing.”

We’re betting she wouldn’t have been as good of friends with Kathy had she done something like that. Thankfully, she just wasn’t into him, and instead, formed a connection with three other women that is so close they’re already planning a vacation together.

“I really wasn’t feeling the connection to Gerry, so I didn’t care what happened,” April explained. “I’m here to have a good time. I’m here to try, and if it works, it works. If not, the phone will ring the next minute.”

Then, April shared what Gerry did that offended her despite her declaration that he was a “perfect gentleman.”

“Now, there were times when Gerry and I talked and he just seems to look right past me,” April complained. “And as a counselor, I’ll tell you the meanest thing you can ever do to any human being is ignore them, and that did hurt my heart.”

She continued, “I mean, tell me you don’t like me, tell me you think I’m a bi-atch or I’m naive, I’m sweet, tell me anything, but don’t ignore me.”

Gerry Turner under fire for telling two women he loves them

Finally, Gerry Turner is looking less than perfect, and not just because of what April had to say.

In the last episode, he visited the final three women’s hometowns and, while visiting two of them, declared that he loved them. That’s a giant faux pas for a Bachelor lead, and aside from Ben Higgins defending him, he’s been catching a bit of heat.

The Golden Bachelor viewers flocked to social media to complain about Gerry’s love declarations.

Even Whoopi Goldberg brought it up on The View on Friday, and the co-hosts discussed whether what he did was appropriate.

While it’s something that’s been happening with more frequency since Ben Higgins’ season when he told JoJo and Lauren that he loved them, the general consensus is that we all thought Gerry was more mature than that.

The Golden Bachelor airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.