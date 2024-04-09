Annemarie Wiley tells Sutton Stracke ‘go away’ after RHOBH star defends Garcelle Beauvais

Annemarie Wiley might have been fired from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but she’s not done with her castmates quite yet.

Annemarie’s husband, Marcellus Wiley, dragged Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Minkoff, and now the fired RHOBH star has her sights set on Sutton Strake.

Sutton recently defended Garcelle after a social media user pointed out Annemarie’s hypocrisy after a recent interview with Carlos King.

Annemarie accused Garcelle of using the race card and claimed the actress wanted to be the only Black woman on the show.

The problem, though, is that the newbie was singing a different tune about her castmate a few weeks prior.

During her appearance on another podcast, Annemarie only had glowing things to say about Garcelle, and now she’s getting called out for doing a 180.

RHOBH star Sutton Stracke calls out Annemarie Wiley’s hypocrisy

RHOBH fans have been calling out Annemarie on social media after she blasted Garcelle on Carlos King’s podcast.

An X user reposted a clip of the 40-year-old from her appearance on the Juicy Scoop podcast and wrote, “Just one month ago she was whistling a different tune regarding Garcelle.”

Sutton responded to the post, adding, “The hypocrisy of this woman is starting to wear at me. Great friends then to turn so severely weeks later on a different podcast? Maam.”

Annemarie threw shade at Sutton who defended Garcelle. Pic credit: @annemariewiley/Instagram

Annemarie saw Sutton’s post and shared the screenshot on her Instagram Story along with a shady response, insinuating that the Southern Belle had been drinking.

“Omg, is she drinking ‘coffee’ at 10 am again !? 😂 ” wrote Annemarie. “Juicy Scoop was taped before the reunion and before Garcelle’s statements were ‘mysteriously’ all over a defamatory article about me.”

She continued, “Carlos King was taped after Garcelle started acting shady towards me. Please go away and ride your horse.”

What did Annemarie Wiley say about Garcelle Beauvais?

Monsters and Critics shared a snippet from Annemarie’s interview where she defended her husband after he blasted Garcelle on X.

However, that wasn’t the only time the actress’ name was mentioned.

When asked if Garcelle wanted to be the only Black woman on the show, Annemarie responded, “I did get that feeling.”

She was also asked if the 57-year-old supported her when she joined the franchise.

“She was and then as the show started airing and playing out, and all of a sudden I’m being portrayed in this light and I’m the ‘villain,’ at least I think I was, then she wasn’t anymore” explained the one-season RHOBH star.

Annemarie claimed Garcelle wasn’t happy when she challenged her in certain things, telling Carlos, “She’s been able to get away with unnecessarily playing the race card so many times unchallenged, because who can challenge her?”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.