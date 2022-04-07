Anna Redman shares the sweet way she befriended Mykenna Dorn  

Anna Redman became close friends with Bachelor Nation star Mykenna Dorn. Pic credit: ABC

Anna Redman built a special bond with fellow Bachelor Nation star Mykenna Dorn.

Despite not appearing on the same season of The Bachelor, the two Bachelor Nation blondes formed a connection and continue to enjoy their friendship long after their seasons have wrapped.

Anna recently recounted how she became friends with Mykenna and the thoughtful way Mykenna reached out to her during her low point on The Bachelor.

Anna Redman details how she became close friends with Mykenna Dorn

Anna Redman took to her Instagram stories for a “Pool day Q&A” where she allowed her fans to ask her any questions.

One fan inquired, “How did you and Mykenna become so close🥰”

Anna responded by sharing a photo of her and Mykenna smiling at what appears to be a sporting event and writing a sweet message about Mykenna.

Anna wrote, “[Mykenna] was the first and only person to reach out to me from the ‘nation’ while my season was airing. It was great being able to decompress with someone who had been through it all before.”

As The Bachelor viewers will recall, Anna Redman received lots of backlash during Matt James’ season after she spread a damaging rumor about costar Brittany Galvin. Anna accused Brittany of being an escort in Chicago, although Brittany was adamant that the claim was untrue.

Anna was quickly sent home after spreading the rumor, and she received scrutiny online from viewers who disapproved of her mean girl behavior.

It appears Mykenna reached out to Anna during this time as she has also experienced being criticized online after appearing on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.

Pic credit: @mykenna/Instagram

Anna Redman and Mykenna Dorn roomed together on Bachelor in Paradise

Anna further revealed that she and Mykenna’s relationship got even stronger when they lived together on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Anna shared, “We were also roommates on paradise and that def solidified everything. We got in trouble so much because we would talk after lights out without our mics on but we just loved talking!!!”

Mykenna reacted to Anna’s post by resharing it to her Instagram stories and writing, “Aw love you Anna!”

While Anna and Mykenna have had their share of challenging and tearful moments within The Bachelor franchise, it seems the friendship they found with one another is one of the valuable rewards they got out of the experience.

