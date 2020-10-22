Anna Duggar shows off Maryella’s new skill as she toddles through playground

Anna Duggar took some time to share an update about her kids on Instagram. Maryella Duggar is officially a baby on the move. She is close to hitting her 11-month milestone, and already she is toddling around.

Things have been quiet for Anna as she and her family went to Family Alert Camp with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their brood. She hasn’t shared photos from there, but she was tagged in quite a few.

Maryella is growing fast

Last year, Maryella Duggar was born at the end of November. She was one of the little girls born from the 2019 Duggar baby boom.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

As the sixth child of Josh and Anna Duggar, Maryella is already walking around. Anna shared several photos and a video from their day at the park and Counting On fans were surprised to see her toddling all around the playground.

It seems as though the last year has flown by when Anna shares photos of Maryella. She was just a little baby when they were shown on the most recent season of Counting On, and now, things are way different. Maryella will be celebrating her first birthday next month.

What are Anna and Josh Duggar up to?

Social media has been pretty quiet for Anna Duggar. It has been almost two weeks between her Mackynzie birthday post and the park pictures she shared earlier today.

They no longer film Counting On, though TLC does allow Anna and the children to be shown so long as Josh isn’t a part of it. He has attended family gatherings but has been edited out. His back-to-back scandals in 2015 cost the family their original show, and now Counting On is in its fifth year of airing, and so far, it looks like it is working.

There have been questions about when baby number seven would be coming, but Anna Duggar revealed that isn’t in the plan just yet. She is content with the children she has. Typically, the couple welcomes a baby every two years or so. They may be done with the birth of Maryella, but another child is possible for the couple.

For now, Anna Duggar is enjoying watching Maryella grow!

Counting On is currently on hiatus.