Anna Duggar returns to Instagram with Maryella’s ‘contagious’ smile

Anna Duggar returned to Instagram after a two-week hiatus with a precious photo of Maryella smiling.

In just a few months, Anna’s baby will turn a year old. She was sandwiched in with the 2019 Duggar baby boom, and November was a busy month for those sisters-in-law.

Maryella garners a big Counting On fan response

The photo Anna Duggar shared of Maryella featured her infectious smile. She is looking just like a mini version of her older sisters, Mackynzie and Meredith.

All of Anna’s children are cute, but the girls get the most attention when she shares them on social media. Mackynzie and Meredith often have gorgeous braids in their hair. Counting On fans have asked Anna for tutorials on the braids, but as of now, she has not put anything together.

This season on Counting On, Maryella made her reality TV debut. She was posed with her cousins during the family Christmas party, and last week, she attended a playdate with all the little girls born from May 2019 through January 2020.

When Anna Duggar shares a photo of her kids, she gets a huge response. Since she is no longer a regular part of the Duggar reality show, fans are able to catch up with her life on social media.

Will the kids continue to be on Counting On?

As it stands now, it looks like Anna Duggar and her kids will still make random appearances on the show. She was a bigger part of the show when it first began, talking about what happened with Josh Duggar and how it affected everything.

There has been some distance but many Counting On fans have revealed they enjoy seeing the children. After all, they were the first grandchildren the Duggars had and Josh and Anna were the first courtship and marriage for the family.

Now, Anna Duggar is attempting her hand at being a social media influencer like some of her sisters-in-law. She put up a post about earbuds, but so far, that appears to be it. How far she will go remains to be seen, but with Jinger Duggar losing partnerships left and right, it won’t be easy for Anna either.

Fans are enjoying seeing the kids grow up. Maryella is the sixth child for Josh and Anna. They are open to more but she has already confirmed that she is not expecting baby number seven just yet.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.