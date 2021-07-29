Aniko and Aspen weigh in on Darcey Silva’s present and past relationships

Aniko and Aspen discussed their mom Darcey’s past and relationships and the current one she has with Georgi. Pic credit: TLC

After Darcey showed her two daughters the room they would be staying in at her and Georgi’s apartment on the latest episode of Darcey & Stacey, the girls gave an interview where they talked about Darcey’s past relationships.

This will be the first time Darcey’s teenage daughters will be staying in the same place as their mom and her boyfriend. While the girls have no qualms with sharing their space with Georgi they did express their desire for Georgi not to be like Darcey’s past two exes, especially Jesse Meester.

Aniko and Aspen Bollok shared their opinions of their mom Darcey Silva’s current and past boyfriends

Both Aniko and Aspen admitted that they don’t know Georgi that well and that the extent of their relationship with him has been ordering food together and talking about the weather. They did say staying with Darcey and Georgi will give them the opportunity to get to know him better.

When Darcey was sitting down with the girls, she brought up the disastrous time she had Jesse stay with them and he had a meltdown during dinner over Darcey’s way of managing the cooking. Both girls told their mom they would never let that happen again.

In an interview with the girls, Aniko said, “I did not like my mom’s past boyfriends. Not at all.”

Aspen then recounted, “Jesse was manipulative, he made my sister cry on her birthday.”

Aniko added, “And you would think people from Amsterdam are pretty nice, but not this one.”

The girls then turned the topic towards Georgi when Aspen said, “I think that Georgi does put effort into the relationship with my mom but at the same time, we truly don’t know if he’s just trying to use her.”

Georgi will have an opportunity to make an impression on Darcey’s teenage daughters now they will spending time living at their apartment. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey Silva left her daughter’s during quarantine to live with Georgi

Last season on Darcey & Stacey, Darcey was was laser-focused on beginning and growing her new relationship with Georgi. While that was going on the coronavirus pandemic hit and Darcey feared she would lose the closeness she had with Georgi if they didn’t move in together.

Since Darcey’s dad won’t allow his daughter’s boyfriends to stay in his house, Darcey decided she would get her own studio with Georgi and leave her daughters with their grandfather in the middle of the pandemic. While the girls told their mom it was okay to do that, viewers thought it was a very questionable parental move and a bad example to set to her girls.

This season it is more apparent that her focus is back, at least a little more, on the girls and even tried to have ‘the sex talk’ with them.

New episodes of Darcey & Stacey air on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.