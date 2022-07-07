Angela Deem shows off what she looks like with and without filters

Angela Deem shared a comparison video of what she looked like with and without filters. Pic credit: TLC

Angela Deem attempted to show 90 Day Fiance fans what she looked like with and without filters by using an app highlighting the difference.

In the TikTok video Angela reshared on Instagram, the filter versus non-filter tool she used split the screen in half to show a user’s face with a filter on one side and without one on the other.

The difference was stark in how 55-year-old Angela looked in the comparison video.

Outside of the 90 Day spotlight, Angela has become an avid video maker and product promoter, often showcasing the makeup brands she uses and cosmetic procedures she has done. She also highlights the medspas she goes to and shows off her dancing and lip-syncing abilities.

Angela has become a major overuser of filters on social media, but she never seems to care about the backlash she gets about it and continues to share enhanced posts.

90 Day Fiance viewers have watched Angela alongside her Nigerian husband, Michael Ilesanmi, on the flagship show, Before the 90 Days, and Happily Ever After?. They have also appeared on 90 Day Bares All, and Angela was most recently on 90 Day Diaries.

In one of her many bold TikTok videos that she reshares on Instagram, Angela showed her followers the difference between how she looked with and without a filter.

She used a special feature that highlighted how she looked with a filter on one side and without one on the other.

At the beginning of the video, Angela lingered on the filtered side for a while, where false eyelashes, along with skin smoothing, were obviously a part of the filter.

Angela then moved her face to the unfiltered side for onlookers to compare the difference.

Angela captioned the video, “#QUEENsAREBEAUTIFULWITH/WITHOUTFILTERS.”

Angela Deem has clapped back to haters who bashed her behavior in her marriage

While Angela may not respond to critics who attack her filter usage or those who slam her for not acting her age, she does pop off at haters who tell her how to act in her marriage.

Angela’s favorite reply to haters criticizing her behavior is to call them irrelevant. She also likes to tell those against her to mind their business.

