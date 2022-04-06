Angela Deem shows off new hairstyle to 90 Day Fiance fans

90 Day Fiance fans caught a look at Angela Deem’s new hairstyle. Pic credit: TLC

Angela Deem has undergone an extreme transformation since 90 Day Fiance viewers first saw her on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Season 6 of Happily Ever After? viewers watched Angela get bariatric surgery and breast reduction surgery. Since then she has had breast enlargement surgery as well as consistent Botox and a possible neck and facelift.

Angela’s hair has also been noticeably different, and she recently showed off new winglets on social media.

Angela Deem shared her new hairstyle with 90 Day Fiance fans

Over the years, 90 Day Fiance viewers have come to know Angela to have bleach blonde hair that she usually puts in a high, frizzy ponytail or has down straightened.

Her hairstyle changed when viewers saw her on Season 6’s Happily Ever After? Tell All where she was sporting her slicked back blonde hair into a bun on the top of her head. At the top of that bun, was a long blonde hair extension.

Angela kept up this look when she appeared on Season 2 of 90 Day Bares All and has continued to show off that hairstyle on social media.

Most recently, Angela changed her look up a little bit by adding a curly hair extension to her ponytail.

She originally posted a selfie video with the new look on TikTok and then reshared it on Instagram where she added details about the business that makes those hair extensions.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Angela Deem will be featured on Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries

Based on the trailer for Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries, which just aired its third episode, it looks like Angela Deem will make an appearance.

She will visit a dental office to talk about getting dental implants after talking about how her teeth are one of her main insecurities.

Unfortunately, it looks like she will receive bad news from the doctor. Viewers will have to tune in to 90 Day Diaries to find out why.

Other 90 Day alum yet to be featured on Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries are Mike Youngquist and his mom Trish, as well as Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio, Anna Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu, and Molly Hopkins.

The show gives viewers updates about the casts’ lives and is told from their perspectives.

90 Day Diaries airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.