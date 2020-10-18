Angela Deem shares new photo with husband Michael, showing off her brand new face

Angela Deem is looking a lot more youthful lately due to a few cosmetic procedures and an effort to lose some weight.

It’s no secret that the 90 Day Fiance star has been working hard to change up her look. We even saw Angela undergo some serious Botox when she was appearing on a season of Before the 90 Days.

And at the Happily Ever After? Tell All, Angela Deem revealed that she’s working on a whole-body transformation, even having weight loss surgery in an effort to look younger and healthier for her new husband Michael Ilesanmi.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Angela Deem shares new photos

It’s pretty clear that Angela and Michael are still separated as they await approval for him to move to the United States by way of a spousal visa.

The two tied the knot back in January 2020 after being together for three years. Initially, Angela tried to bring Michael over on a K-1 visa, but he was denied last year.

Because of the distance between them, Angela and Michael talk on the phone multiple times per day and often video chat as well.

Now, Angela is sharing photos, one a selfie and another a screenshot of a recent video chat, and 90 Day Fiance fans can’t get over how young and refreshed she has been looking lately.

In the video chat screenshot, both Angela and Michael are looking pretty happy, despite being separated by an ocean. At the recent Tell All, they unsurprisingly fought about her unwillingness to let him lead but it looks like all is well between the two now.

Angela Deem’s weight loss plans

In both photos, Angela definitely looks slimmer than before. It’s not clear if she’s had weight loss surgery yet or if that’s coming up.

On the Happily Ever After? Tell All, she told 90 Day Fiance fans that she had big transformation plans and was even going to have skin surgery to tighten everything up after she lost weight.

Michael Ilesanmi is not a fan of Angela’s weight loss plan and even begged her not to do it. He pleaded with her to change her mind because he’s afraid the elective surgery might kill her. He also insisted that he likes a bigger woman and that he was happy with her just the way she was.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.