Angela Deem reveals big secret she’s kept from Michael Ilesanmi on 90 Day: The Last Resort

Angela Deem has undoubtedly been making the first season of 90 Day: The Last Resort a memorable one.

She’s been pulling typical Angela stunts like screaming, getting in peoples’ faces, and being crass.

Normally, her antics are aimed at Michael, but for this spinoff, he’s only been seen on iPad and phone screens, as he’s still in Nigeria while he takes a part in this experience remotely.

Meanwhile, Angela has been at the Florida resort in person, whooping it up with the other 90 Day: The Last Resort cast.

Most recently, she made up with Liz Woods after getting in her face during a drunken evening that went way too far.

Now, Angela is teasing that she’s been keeping a secret from Michael, and it’s likely to come out during the next episode.

Angela Deem reveals the secret she’s been keeping from Michael Ilesanmi

Dr. Janie Lacy, the psychotherapist working with the cast on 90 Day: The Last Resort, shared a new sneak peek for the next episode. In it, we learn precisely what Angela has been keeping from Michael.

In it, Dr. Lacy asks Angela, “Does Michael know that you came to the retreat with divorce papers?”

Angela answered, “No.”

We still don’t know if Angela will actually use those divorce papers or if she’s just being dramatic. It’s not the first time she’s threatened to leave Michael, as the pair have a volatile relationship.

Dr. Lacy teased that there’s even more to come, too. In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Attention 90 Day Fiancé fans! 🌎💑 Our exciting journey continues on ‘The Last Resort.’ Don’t forget to catch the next episode, airing every Monday at 9 PM ET. You can also catch up with all the drama streaming the next day on Max. “

Angela reveals a big secret after squashing beef with Liz

Angela Deem has a hot temper, and she seems to get over her anger as quickly as she gets into it.

The initial issue between Angela and Liz started in the hot tub after Angela defended Big Ed during an altercation with Kelly.

Angela started getting boisterous and splashed water that hit Liz. When Liz started to get out of the hot tub, she said, “I love you, Angie, but you speak over everyone.”

That set Angela off and she chased Liz down to get in her face while screaming with hands flying.

Liz was just trying to get away, but Angela wouldn’t let her as she continued ranting while the crew made sure to get in there and break it up before things got physical.

It didn’t take long for the two to make up, though many 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers couldn’t believe it. When Molly held her lingerie party in her room, Angela and Liz were right back to being friends.

Angela even shared a sneak peek clip from the evening and made sure to shout out “Lizzy” in it, telling her that she loved her.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.