Angela Deem is focused on ‘clearing’ her name following Michael Ilesanmi split

Angela Deem is looking to the future following her split from Michael Ilesanmi.

Angela and Michael’s relationship reached a new height earlier this year when the latter finally arrived in the United States from Nigeria after years of making their relationship work long-distance.

However, things took a turn almost immediately when reports emerged that all was not well in their relationship.

In one of the more surprising 90 Day Fiance-related developments in a long time, Michael was reported missing after disappearing from Angela’s Georgia home.

As questions mounted about his safety, he released a statement in which he said that he would not be returning to his wife and would update fans in due course.

As this very public parting of ways played out, the pair appeared on 90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After? Season 8 because it was filmed before he arrived in the U.S.

The series showcased Angela questioning everything about Michael and hurling allegations and insults at him in front of their co-stars.

Angela and Michael’s relationship was full of issues

Ultimately, it showcased just how toxic things were between them and a colossal lack of trust that ultimately derailed their relationship.

Due to Michael running away and the media attention, Angela has continued to update her fans on their situation.

She’s continually accused Michael of scamming her, so it makes sense that she would want to find proof to back that up.

It’s no surprise that fans of the show have mostly sided with Michael due to Angela’s antics throughout her lengthy tenure on the TLC hit.

In a recent interview on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, the 58-year-old admitted she isn’t ready to search for love again because she has more pressing matters on her mind.

“I might tear up,” she admitted before saying that she was with Michael for a long time and that things didn’t end quite like she expected.

“Now I’m just going to focus on me,” she dished after saying she wasn’t pursuing a new connection.

Angela wants to look to the future, which includes her grandkids, and “clearing my name,” she affirmed.

“And I really say this with my heart. This is not going to stop with him,” she added before saying she wanted to “be a voice for every man and woman that thinks they’ve been misused in a foreign spousal visa.”

Angela is ready for a significant change

It’s certainly a wild admission because viewers watched how she treated Michael for years, so it’s understandable that fans struggle to find sympathy for her.

Plus, becoming a voice for people whom the K1 visa has wronged would probably seal her fate on 90 Day Fiance.

There’s no telling what will happen between Angela and Michael next, but at least they are far apart because their relationship was toxic.

If Angela isn’t open to searching for love, then there’s a good chance the rumors of her moving to 90 Day: The Single Life aren’t rooted in reality.

What are your thoughts on Angela’s attempts to clear her name?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus. You can stream Seasons 1-8 on Discovery+ and Max.