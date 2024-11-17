Angela Deem is cashing in on her birthday — Here’s how you can attend

In recent months, much debate has been about whether Angela Deem’s time in the 90 Day Fiance franchise is dying out, but we can always count on the toxic reality TV star to inflate her self-worth.

The 59-year-old took to Instagram earlier this week to reveal she’d be celebrating her 60th birthday in style at a comedy club in Canada.

Angela’s birthday bash will be held on December 1, beginning at 6:30 p.m., at Jokers in Ontario.

The official poster promises “dinner, karaoke, and dancing all night,” which sounds pretty wild.

Angela has been holding meet-and-greets and similar events for years, so it’s no surprise she’s using her milestone birthday to earn some money and bring her fans together in one place.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

To attend the party, you will need to purchase a ticket, which will grant you access to the event and allow you to dance the night away with Angela.

The controversial TLC star has been in the media for all the wrong reasons this year after news broke that her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, fled her Georgia home. They reportedly haven’t been in contact since.

Angela is no longer in a relationship with Michael

In the aftermath, Angela said that Michael used her for a green card and made his big getaway after years of marriage.

However, viewers of the 90 Day Fiance universe have watched for years as Angela belittles Michael on camera and hurls countless allegations at him.

They both appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? season 8, which was filmed last year. At the time, their relationship was in a dark place, compelling Angela to go off on Michael for allegedly running a WhatsApp group that helped Nigerian men scam international women.

It’s been a shocking turn of events for them, but Michael seems determined to move on from Angela once and for all.

Angela recently teased that she wanted to clear her name and ultimately help people who have been scammed after using the K-1 visa to bring a supposed lover into the U.S.

Angela may not be back on 90 Day Fiance

Angela’s future in the 90 Day Fiance franchise has been questioned due to the status of her relationship with Michael. Given that she’s been vocal about no longer searching for love, it sounds like she’s done.

Then again, the franchise could move away from shows about people searching for love because it’s already deviated considerably from what it was when it first launched a decade ago.

We know 90 Day House is a thing because various fan favorites have been filmed living in a house for a new show.

What are your thoughts on Angela cashing in on her birthday celebrations?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus. Stream Seasons 1-8 on Discovery+ and Max.