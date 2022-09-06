Angela Deem gets Botox, talks about wanting a facelift

Angela Deem talked about getting a facelift while at her doctor’s office getting Botox. Pic credit: TLC

Since 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers watched alum Angela Deem go under the knife during Season 6, it looks like she has no intention of slowing down with different cosmetic procedures.

Angela recently reshared her cosmetic surgeon’s TikTok where she was admiring the effects of the Botox she just received from him.

In the video, Angela broke out into song, mimicking the song playing in the doctor’s office but adding her own original lyrics touting the doctor and the Botox effects.

The doctor cheered her on and commended her lyric and singing skills before Angela stopped at one point and said, “I’m gonna get a facelift.”

She did not elaborate on what she saw in her face that made her want to get a facelift at that time or detail whether that surgery was seriously in the pipeline.

While she was gazing in the mirror and breaking into song at different points, she remarked, “I am kinda pretty though ain’t I?” before serenading the doctor again.

The doctor told her she had a good voice, and she responded by saying, “I know, imagine if I quit smoking.”

Angela Deem was denied a face and neck lift by a doctor already

During Season 6 of Happily Ever After?, Angela had bariatric and breast reduction surgery.

Liking the results of her transformed body, Angela met with a face and neck lift surgeon who told Angela she needed to quit smoking before she would be able to get that surgery with him.

While Angela tried to stop smoking that season, she was not successful and still smokes to this day, as evidenced by some of her TikTok videos and by her own admission.

Whether Angela will try to follow through with the procedure again is unknown but based on her Botox and singing video, the desire for Angela is still there.

Season 7 of Happily Ever After? viewers have not seen Angela Deem yet

Season 7 of Happily Ever After? is two episodes in, but viewers have yet to see Angela and catch up with her.

Based on the trailer for the next episode, however, Angela will appear and let viewers know that she has a special man in her life that is not her husband, Michael Ilesanmi.

Before her HEA appearance, Angela was on Seasons 3 and 4 of 90 Day Diaries, where her dental issues and mouth makeover were highlighted.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.