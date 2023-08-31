Angela Deem embarrasses ‘hypocrite’ who sent her a rude message about husband Michael

Listen up people, If you haven’t learned this by now, let us remind you that Angela Deem does not take kindly to rude comments.

Another social media user was reminded of that when the 90 Day: The Last Resort star tried to put her on blast.

Interestingly, though, it’s Angela who will be embarrassed when she realizes that she targeted the wrong person.

This is not the first time that Angela has put her critics on blast, and it likely won’t be the last.

The Instagram user sent Angela a message about Michael llesanmi, and as we already know, she doesn’t play about her husband.

Meanwhile, the controversial TLC personality is getting backlash not just for trying to shame the critic but because her post backfired.

90 Day Fiance star Angela Deem calls out ‘hypocrite’ on social media

Angela shared the screenshot of a message she received from a woman named Patricia, which read, “Michael needs get in your face and control u.”

Angela then shared a screenshot from Patricia’s page with a woman clad in a shirt that read “Don’t Judge Me.”

“Well dam the shirt says it all bahaha but it’s OK to judge other I guess. HYPOCRITE AT IT BEST,” wrote Angela in her caption.

However, there was just one problem: that wasn’t Patricia in the photo. It was a friend of hers named Tammi, who had nothing to do with any of this.

The 90 Day Fiance star apparently went on the woman’s Instagram page and grabbed a random photo without reading the caption first.

The photo was just a birthday post wishing Tammi a happy birthday.

Angela Deem gets called out for embarrassing the wrong woman

It didn’t take long for people to realize that the woman who sent the message wasn’t the person whose photo Angela plastered on Instagram.

The comments were full of people calling out the 90 Day Fiance star for being petty, and others attempted to point out the major error in her post.

“Girl. This isn’t even the woman that commented that. Take this down,” wrote one commenter.

“That person in the picture is not who is posting. This is what everyone’s talking about. You have an anger problem,” said someone else.

An Instagram user said, “I think that’s ‘tammi’ not the lady who commented.”

Someone else said, “Angela. Tammi is the woman is the pic. Patricia is the one who posted the comment.”

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC, Max, and Discovery+.