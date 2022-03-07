90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem calls critic ‘irrelevant’ after she gets called out for ‘weird videos’

Angela Deem responded to a 90 Day Fiance critic who called her social media videos “weird.” Pic credit: TLC

Angela Deem has gained a reputation on social media for resharing her TikTok videos on Instagram, which mostly all involve some kind of lip-syncing or dancing, and they have freaked some 90 Day Fiance critics out.

To that end, one onlooker made a popular comment on a recent TikTok video of Angela’s that she reposted on Instagram and called her videos in general “weird,” which garnered a response from Angela.

The comment appeared to have pressed some buttons with the controversial 90 Day Fiance star because she wrote the critic back and told them to go away along with calling them “irrelevant.”

Angela Deem took on a 90 Day Fiance critic who called her videos ‘weird’

Angela Deem’s Instagram page is filled with her TikTok video reposts, where she often shares selfie videos singing or dancing with close-up angles or with questionable dance moves.

Her videos appear to have creeped out a set of 90 Day Fiance fans because a popular comment was made on a recent video of hers on Instagram where a critic called her videos odd.

They remarked, “These weird videos are freaking me out…. just weird.”

Angela, who has never shied away from confrontation, clapped back at that sentiment.

Angela retorted, “then go away you still IRRELEVANT (laughing/crying emojis).”

Angela Deem has been known to clap back at 90 Day Fiance haters before

From Angela’s behavior within her time on 90 Day Fiance and its different spinoffs, she has been known to viewers to be a volatile and abusive person who has historically been quick to start fights.

That reputation from the show can also be seen in how she acts online, where she has been labeled a bully.

There was once instance in particular where Angela got called out by a 90 Day fan page’s post for being a bully, and she responded by threatening physical violence against the hater.

Angela has also used her Instagram to be the aggressor in starting fights, evidenced by her ongoing feud with Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar.

In a recent Instagram story post, Angela reshared a picture Usman had posted with her estranged husband, Michael Ilesanmi, and called them “birds of a feather,” which prompted a heated response from Usman.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.