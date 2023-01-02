Angela Deem called out for ‘bigotry’ after making racially insensitive joke

Angela Deem was put on blast for a post. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Angela Deem has had her fair share of controversies both on and off the screen in the time that she’s been in the 90 Day franchise, and she’s just been involved in another one.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Angela shared a racially insensitive joke that caused her 90 Day following to call her out and specifically say that she was a “bigot.”

Angela snarkily responded to those commenting negatively about her post before ultimately deleting the whole thing.

The image that Angela reshared on her Instagram was originally a TikTok from @dr_losangeles that featured Angela standing in the middle of a Black man on one side and an Asian man on the other side as she had her arms around their shoulders.

Over the video, Angela wrote, “Once you go Black you never go Back, But once you go Yellow, you Never do Another Fellow.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Angela didn’t give any clarification or context as to why she chose those words.

Pic credit: @deemangela/Instagram

90 Day Fiance viewers called Angela Deem out for the racially insensitive post

In the caption of her post, Angela wrote, “2023 is for MEEEEEE.”

The comments section of the contentious share lit up with disgruntled 90 Day viewers.

One top comment blasted, “As a person from the Asian community please don’t refer to us as yellow, that’s freaking offensive!!!”

Another person added to that comment by saying, “thank you! I’m sorry she participated in bigotry.”

Angela herself then joined in on the comments and responded to that allegation by slamming, “FYI read closer Dr.Lawton posted that honey boom [laughing/crying emojis.]”

A different critic of the post replied to Angela, saying, “doesn’t mean you need to repeat it!”

To which Angela jabbed, “go away misery love company.”

Pic credit: @deemangela/Instagram

Angela is stirring up drama on the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All

Not only is Angela causing a stir on social media, but she is also at the center of a ton of drama on the four-part Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All.

The Tell All has been formatted differently this time, giving Angela more screen time to vent her frustrations before the Tell All even officially began.

Once it started, Angela came in hot at Usman Umar, her husband Michael Ilesanmi, and Yara Zaya, who told her to sit down and be respectful.

Angela got so upset that she decided to storm off the stage.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.