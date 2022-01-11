Anfisa Nava made fun of her epic ‘Bring me my red bag with my makeup’ tantrum

Anfisa Nava made fun of the memorable scene where she told her ex-husband Jorge to get her makeup bag. Pic credit: TLC

It looks like 90 Day Fiance and Happily Ever After? alum Anfisa Nava can laugh at herself about one of the scenes and quotes that shot her to meme and internet fame.

Anfisa and Jorge had a notoriously volatile relationship and Anfisa was known to fly off the handle at the slightest annoyance, which is what happened when she screamed at Jorge from inside the car, “Bring me my red bag with my makeup!”

She subsequently threw the house keys at him and proceeded to look scarily irritated. Anfisa was given a lot of criticism for her actions and behavior but 90 Day Fiance fans could not help but find the entire scene comedic in its bizarreness, which is why it is one of the most famous quotes in 90 Day history.

Anfisa used her TikTok to poke fun at how she acted and what she said by bringing up the nostalgic moment with a short video remembering the scene.

Anfisa Nava posted a TikTok making fun of her ‘Bring me my red bad with my makeup’ quote

Anfisa posted a TikTok video of herself sitting idly but looking irritated inside a car which made the scene look similar to that of her memorable scene on 90 Day Fiance.

Anfisa didn’t say anything in the video but instead stared at the camera while eery music played.

Above her head was the caption, “The feminine urge to yell at him to bring your red bag with your makeup.”

The video has gotten over 2 million viewers on the social platform.

For 90 Day viewers that need a refresher on the intense scene, check out the clip below.

Anfisa Nava’s ex-husband Jorge Nava has been thriving since their divorce

Despite going to prison for two years for a marijuana offense in 2018, Jorge has turned his life around in recent years.

He and Anfisa divorced in December of 2020 and he has since had a child with his girlfriend of a few years and they are expecting their second child soon.

In prison, Jorge was able to lose a significant amount of weight and get his mind right.

90 Day Bares All viewers got to hear him tell the story of his arrest and prison experience during Season 2.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.