Andy Cohen issues a public apology to RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers have spoken, and Executive Producer Andy Cohen has heard them loud and clear.

After Part 2 of the reunion aired, the fans slammed Andy for the way he handled Garcelle Beauvais’ segment.

Lisa Rinna revealed that it was her and not Erika Jayne who had thrown Garcelle’s memoir, Love Me As I Am, in the trash. Erika had only reposted the picture Lisa had shared in a group text.

Garcelle looked visibly hurt and fighting back tears, but Andy started a conversation about recycling. Erika had gotten a lot of grief from fans for what was in, what they thought was, her trash bin. She caught a lot of smack for her lack of recycling.

Lisa even said she felt bad for Erika when she saw how fans were going after her for not recycling.

They laughed about it, and Andy and some of the cast members joined in as Garcelle gracefully held her composure.

After the episode aired, viewers were upset with Andy for his lack of compassion and disrespect towards the Love Me As I Am author.

Andy Cohen sincerely apologizes to RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais

Yesterday, Andy took the opportunity to issue a public apology to Garcelle during his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy.

He explained that he had seen what the fans had been posting, calling him out.

He said, “And I just want to say, I’ve been listening to everyone’s feedback about the reunion, and I really need to sincerely apologize, not only for diverting the topic but for not returning, even worse, to the serious conversation that was at hand.”

The Bravo Executive Producer revealed that he had a deep conversation with Garcelle the day after Part 2 of the Reunion aired. He realized his mistake and that he should have been more attentive to her.

Andy added, “I have deep admiration for Garcelle. She and I had a really good, productive conversation last Thursday. And, I should have been more in tune with her feelings.”

Lisa Rinna explains her actions

During the episode, Lisa explained that she and Garcelle had a handshake agreement that they wouldn’t speak about each other’s kids.

However, when she skimmed through Garcelle’s book, she realized that the author mentioned her daughter Amelia Hamlin. Lisa said that’s why she threw away Garcelle’s book.

Andy pointed out that Garcelle simply recounted what had already aired on the show to explain her thought process behind her question to Lisa at the time.

Garcelle wrote, “One dustup came when I simply asked Lisa Rinna, whom I have known for years, if she thought that dancing in her underwear on social media had an effect on her daughter’s struggles with food.”

The cast members all agreed that Garcelle didn’t paint Amelia in a bad light as Lisa suggested; she simply recounted a story.

The author also revealed that Lisa sent her lawyers after her. And so, to appease the soap opera star, in the second edition of the book that part will be taken out of the written book and the audio.

Part 3 of the reunion airs next Wednesday, and viewers have been anticipating the showdown between Lisa and Kathy Hilton. Lisa has recently hit Kathy way below the belt, and fans are calling for her to be fired.

