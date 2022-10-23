RHOBH: Lisa Rinna uses Paris Hilton’s trauma to hurt Kathy Hilton

RHOBH star Lisa Rinna hits below the belt while attacking Kathy Hilton on social media. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Last Wednesday on Part 2 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, Lisa Rinna admitted that she was a disaster on social media.

She said that she had little impulse control and said the attention she got from her posts gave her a dopamine high.

It seems like she learned little to nothing from her conversation with Andy Cohen who told her she needed to stop this behavior.

A couple of days after the reunion aired, she took to social media to post a series of messages directed at Kathy Hilton. She called Kathy a narcissist in one of them.

But the one that caught viewers’ attention is when Lisa reposted a user who said that Kathy had been a bad mother to Paris Hilton. The user said Kathy allowed her daughter to be kidnapped and sent to a place where she got abused.

They added that Kathy showed little remorse when confronted.

Kempire posted about the vile comment on his YouTube page, and viewers are furious that Lisa stooped so low.

Viewers slamming RHOBH star Lisa Rinna for her despicable behavior

Many RHOBH fans said that Lisa has now crossed a line with her antics on social media. They have called on Kyle Richards, Kathy’s sister to end her friendship with Lisa and publicly called her out.

Fans have also pointed out to Lisa’s shortcomings as a mother saying that her daughter Amelia Hamlin had publicly said her parents refused to pay for her to seek therapy. It has all gotten very ugly.

One viewer wrote, “This goes beyond a ‘reality show’ & ‘playing a vilain.’ If Lisa didn’t think this was bad, why did she delete this? No amount of $/fame would make me play a ‘reality villain’ like this, especially knowing the parent did what she thought was best at the time/unaware. Inexcusable.”

Viewers also pointed out that Lisa’s repost was misleading as Kathy had attended therapy with her daughter Paris. Part of a session was shown in Paris’ documentary.

One viewer wrote, “At what point does @KyleRichards speak out and declare: ‘Lisa Rinna is not my friend and what she said about my sisters, what she is saying about my niece, is disgusting!!'”

Another RHOBH fan who watched Paris’ documentary wrote, “Yesterday Lisa Rinna reposted a really misleading tweet about Paris Hilton’s Provo canyon experience, and it’s like. One of the grossest things she’s done.”

Paris has liked many posts condemning Lisa’s outrageous behavior. One RHOBH fan said it best writing, “This is NOT ok. This is punishing @ParisHilton for speaking her truth about her trauma & when a child is abused, their relationship & healing with their parent(s) is their business & theirs alone. @KathyHilton. Weaponizing childhood trauma against ANYONE is sick. SICK @lisarinna”

Kathy Hilton attended therapy with her daughter Paris Hilton

Many viewers pointed out that Kathy only recently found out what Paris endured when her parents sent her away to a reform school.

Paris made a documentary, This is Paris, and in it, she exposed the school they sent her to, Provo Canyon, for its abusive methods. She even got Congress to pass a law to protect other teenagers.

During the documentary, she told her mom what happened. At first, Kathy was in shock and couldn’t stop crying. She wasn’t even able to watch the documentary. She said she spent days in bed and that she was devastated.

However, she mustered the courage to watch Paris’ documentary with her. The mother and daughter even attended therapy together.

Kathy explained that she and her husband visited the school regularly, called Paris to check on her, and even went up with decorations for Christmas. Paris revealed to her mom that the school made her too scared to speak out at the time and that the minute her parents left, the teachers took down all the Christmas decorations.

It will be interesting to see if Kyle publicly condemns Lisa’s behavior and if Kathy will respond. Lisa Rinna was asked at BravoCon if she was ready to be put on pause.

