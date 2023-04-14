Andy Cohen ‘debunks’ new Real Housewives franchise rumors ahead of BravoCon

It looks like Bravo viewers won’t be getting a Real Housewives of New Orleans franchise after all – or at least not anytime soon.

As Monsters and Critics reported earlier this month, rumors have been swirling on social media that the network was looking to bring the hit series down to the Big Easy.

Producers were reportedly seeking out well-known local socialites and the wives of New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball players to join a potential cast.

Another popular fan casting choice was New Orleans native and millionaire makeup entrepreneur Raynell “Supa Cent” Steward.

On social media, Bravo fans seemed excited about the prospect of a New Orleans-based franchise.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But according to executive producer Andy Cohen, they’re in for some disappointment.

Andy Cohen shuts down Real Housewives of New Orleans rumors: ‘I don’t think so’

Earlier this week, Cohen took to his SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen Live, to “debunk” the rumors.

When asked directly if Bravo fans could expect a new Real Housewives franchise anytime soon, Cohen replied, “I don’t think so.”

He added that the network is currently “not developing any” potential new Real Housewives shows.

“There was just a rumor about Real Housewives of New Orleans,” Cohen continued, “and I happen to know that there is a production company who we work with all the time who was just casting women in New Orleans to see if there was a show to be done.”

“I think they are pitching it to Bravo,” the talk show host explained, adding that “this wasn’t Bravo seeking out” a NOLA-based franchise.

“Sometimes,” Cohen continued, “there are production companies that are just fishing around, not even at the behest of Bravo, but just because they are looking for women and they’re gonna bring them to Bravo and try to pitch Bravo on the idea.”

“So that’s my rumor debunk today,” the Bravo boss added.

Andy Cohen ‘debunks’ BravoCon fan theories

On his show this week, Cohen also shut down rumors of a potential Las Vegas franchise.

Since the network revealed that BravoCon 2023 – an annual fan event that features personalities from the network, live performances, Q&A panels, and more – would be held in Sin City, fans have speculated that Bravo would take the opportunity to unveil a new Vegas-based show.

“I just want to nip something in the bud right now,” the Bravo boss said, “because there is a rumor that is building online that I need to address.”

“There is no Housewives of Vegas,” Cohen continued. “We are not announcing a Housewives of Vegas. So just stand down. That’s not happening.”