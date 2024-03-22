Andy Cohen celebrates Real Housewives franchise on RHOC’s 18th birthday

Can you believe The Real Housewives franchise first hit our screens 18 years ago?

Andy Cohen took to Instagram this week to pay tribute to the show that started it all – The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The series premiered on March 21, 2006, and although it isn’t considered one of the best seasons, we may not have seen the other shows without it.

The original cast included Kimberly Bryant, Jo De La Rosa, Vicki Gunvalson, Jeana Keough, and Lauri Peterson.

Of course, Gunvalson remains a mainstay on the show and has been filming for the upcoming RHOC Season 18.

The other four original stars are distant memories, but the show must continue.

Andy Cohen is thankful for RHOC

“I didn’t know then how that show- and over a hundred incredible women over ten-plus spinoffs – would change pop culture, and my life,” said Cohen, who serves as an Executive Producer and reunion host across the sprawling franchise.

“Thank you to the housewives for all you give us, and to the incredible production teams,” he said before listing the production companies associated with the franchise.

There are more Real Housewives series on the air than ever, and thanks to the advent of streaming, that probably won’t be slowing down any time soon.

The format has cut through the cultural zeitgeist and we can’t imagine all the shows ceasing to exist.

RHOC started it all

For some reason, media attention follows the cast wherever they go, and we’ve become so invested in their lives that we follow them on social media to find out what they’re up to.

There have also been countless spin-offs of Real Housewives shows, such as Vanderpump Rules, which recently got its own spin-off in The Valley.

As for the show that started it all, it’s currently filming what’s sure to be one of its biggest seasons in years, with Alexis Bellino staging a comeback amid her relationship with John Janssen, Shannon Beador’s ex-boyfriend.

There’s also drama between Beador, Gunvalson, and Tamra Judge after the Tres Amigas had a massive following, so that should be fun.

RHOC may be 18, but it isn’t slowing down.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus. Season 18 is expected to premiere in the summer.