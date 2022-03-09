Andrew Spencer claims his mom thought he was sliding into The Bachelor ladies’ DMs

Bachelor Nation star Andrew Spencer shares his mom’s amusing accusation. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette Season 17 star Andrew Spencer has been vocal about his interest in women from The Bachelor Season 26 cast, which has led some to wonder if he’s been shooting his shot with any of the ladies.

Among those speculating about Andrew’s involvement with the women of Bachelor Nation is Andrew’s own mother.

Andrew recently revealed what his mom thought after The Bachelor Season 26 star Teddi Wright revealed that a surprising man slid into her DMs at the Women Tell All.

Andrew Spencer’s mother questions if he slid in DMs

During the wild Women Tell All, plenty of shocking reveals were made.

When Teddi Wright was in the hot seat, she too made a surprising announcement when she admitted to receiving a seemingly flirtatious DM from someone unexpected.

When The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer pressed her on the subject, Teddi confirmed that one of Clayton Echard’s brother’s reached out and messaged her.

However, it appears Andrew’s mom thought her son might have been the one behind the messages.

Andrew took to Twitter to share, “moms just called me thinking I was The one who slid in dms.”

Pic credit: @andrewzspencer/Twitter

Clay Harbor wants Teddi Wright to date his cousin Andrew Spencer

While Teddi made no mention of Andrew sliding in her DMs, Andrew has publicly expressed interest in Teddi in the past.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Andrew Spencer listed off the Bachelor Nation women in his Top 4.

Teddi Wright was among those women, as well as Teddi’s The Bachelor Season 26 costars Serene Russell and Susie Evans.

Andrew also admitted he was attracted to Bri Springs from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, but she is currently in a committed relationship.

Andrew’s cousin Clay Harbor has voiced his approval of Andrew and Teddi exploring a relationship in the past.

Clay used his platform to encourage Teddi to date Andrew after she was eliminated from The Bachelor.

While Teddi made it clear that she wasn’t interested in pursuing a relationship with any of the Echard boys, it remains to be seen if she’s interested in Andrew.

Time will tell if Teddi and Andrew hit it off and perhaps strike up a love connection on the next season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Do you think Teddi and Andrew would make a compatible couple?

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.