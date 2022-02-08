Andrew Spencer and Greg Grippo link up with Nayte Olukoya, Rodney Mathews, and Blake Moynes in Los Angeles

Bachelor Nation men from various seasons hang out at Venice Beach. Pic credit: ABC

Over the weekend Venice Beach was filled with Bachelor Nation stars from various seasons of The Bachelorette, including roommates Andrew Spencer and Greg Grippo.

Andrew Spencer and Greg Grippo became best buds after appearing on The Bachelorette Season 17 and they recently linked up with fellow co-star Blake Moynes along with The Bachelorette Season 18 besties Nayte Olukoya and Rodney Mathews.

All the guys shared photos from their fun Los Angeles outing and appeared to have a blast with one another.

Andrew Spencer ‘wanders to LA’ with Bachelor Nation stars

Andrew Spencer and Rodney Mathews already had a feeling they would be fast friends due to their similar personalities and journeys on The Bachelorette. And from the looks of their photos together in Venice Beach, it seems the guys were right about how well they would get along.

Fittingly, Andrew and Rodney had their respective Bachelor Nation besties Greg Grippo and Nayte Olukoya with them during their time together in beautiful California, and Blake Moynes was also along for the ride.

Andrew took to his Instagram page to share a series of photos from his time with the Bachelor Nation bros and the men are all smiles in the photos. Andrew captioned the photo ‘wandered to LA.’

Greg also shared a photo of the five guys all wearing sunglasses and Nayte Olukoya putting up his signature peace sign.

Blake shared two photos to his Instagram page as well and captioned the post by writing, “I know it looks like beers, but it was actually tea. Lolll it was beers, and maybe a few too many. Good to see the boys.”

Nayte Olukoya and Rodney Mathews share photos from the weekend

Rodney, a California native from Rancho Cucamonga, also shared a post with some photos from the guys’ weekend in Venice Beach and captioned the post, “Welcome to the west coast.”

Nayte Olukoya shared a great selfie of the guys to his Instagram stories.

Nayte also shared a selfie just with Blake and seemed to imply that his mom might be a Blake fan. Nayte tagged Blake in the photo and wrote, “My mom would be so mad if I didn’t take this picture. Love this guy.”

Bachelor Nation always loves seeing the franchise stars become friends and many enjoyed seeing these five men get together and have a good time.

Perhaps this will be just one of many times that these Bachelor Nation stars get together for a fun-filled weekend.

