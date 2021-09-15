Andrew Kenton still feuding with YouTuber Nik Stonestreet aka YourWetSock

Andrew Kenton is still heavily embroiled in his feud with Nik Stonestreet. Pic credit: @kinddragondrew/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Andrew Kenton is still finding himself in an epic standoff with YouTuber Nik Stonestreet.

The 26-year-old content creator may be best known for his food-related challenges on his popular YouTube channel, but Nik is also gaining traction for his repeated attacks on daycare owner Andrew.

On Tuesday, Andrew shared a savage post on his Instagram Story, showing one of YourWetSock’s original attacks.

In the social media post, Nik is having an open Q&A segment with his followers. The YouTuber asked the question, “Who should we start drama with?”

One fanatic wrote back, “Andrew was calling you out for a boxing match. Roast him!”

Roast and toast him YourWetSock did as he tagged Andrew when saying, “Kid lives in his mom’s basement. When I’m not stealing bikes, I’m down.”

Pic credit: @kinddragondrew/Instagram

Andrew Kenton just can’t ignore the YouTuber

The 90 Day Fiance personality wasted no time screenshotting the attack and adding a little flair of his own.

Andrew wrote, “Is this a yes? Let’s lock this down! You know nothing about me Kiddo. If I was who you say, then you would have said yes by now! But I’m not, and you’re scared!”

Andrew encouraged Nik to set up their match by writing, “Just say “Yes!’ and let’s set this up! You really need that bike because you keep running. Coward!”

Nik and Andrew have exchanged words once before

Back in June, Andrew was riled up with YouWetSock’s consistent digs at him and hit back by showing off his bicep muscle and challenging his foe to a duel, well, more like a modern-day boxing match.

The 90 Day Fiance star was tired of Nik’s trash-talking and wanted the two to come face to face in a winner takes all battle.

In the post, Andrew wrote, “Instagram! Help me bring this boy to the table, he keeps running, making excuses, talking big but backing up! He is the epitome of passive aggressive! He had the guts to run his mouth about a grandma but is really quiet when a real challenge is posed.”

Andrew Kenton is not backing down from his public challenges

Andrew received a lot of hate after his time on 90 Day Fiance, especially after it looked as if he was gaslighting his fiance, Amira Lollysa.

But instead of internalizing his emotions, he decided to create his own YouTube channel to effectively prove that TLC had edited him into the villain label.

Andrew’s goal was to give a behind-the-scenes look to fans about the TLC and 90 Day Fiance process. He insisted he was going to be sharing editing tricks and narrative tools.

But after only posting one video, the channel seems to be no more.

Andrew is racking up the people he would like to face off with. Not only has he taken digs at Amira on his Instagram, called out YourWetSock, but he has also gotten into a tiff with David Toborowsky.

It is safe to assume that Andrew won’t be appearing in the franchise again. But maybe he will have his own D-List celebrity boxing match sooner than fans think. Andrew just needs Nik to accept his invitation.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.