Andre Brunelli explains his marriage on Love Island USA

Andre Brunelli came on Love Island USA and fans immediately found out he was married.

What happened remained unknown but Andre brought it up on Friday night’s episode what happened.

It all took place in a talk between Andre and Will Moncada.

Andre explains his marriage

The first thing that Love Island USA fans wanted to know was whether Andre would mention his 5-year-old daughter.

This was taken care of immediately. When the Islanders asked him to tell them something about him, he immediately mentioned he had a daughter and she was the most important thing in his life.

He also said he knew it would be tough to find a connection with someone who could accept that.

The girls didn’t seem to mind, but fans at home wanted to know about his wife.

That took place on Friday night.

Andre and Will went to talk in private and get to know each other. The two talked about how being on Love Island USA could change a person’s life for the better and then Will asked Andre if he saw marriage in his future.

Andre then said he had tried marriage before, and it didn’t work. According to Andre, it went too fast. He proposed to the woman after just five months of knowing each other and the romance didn’t last.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, he wrote that he went back to Brazil for a stint on a game show and was separated from them for a few months. It had to be hard because he said this in January.

He told Will he was divorced in February.

As he said, Andre is not married despite the rumor and innuendo, and he has been divorced for six months after a marriage that lasted barely a year.

Andre on Love Island USA

Andre showed up on Love Island USA and immediately turned Olivia Kaiser‘s head. She was one of the oldest girls, and she seemed the most mature.

She also seemed like the most indecisive when it came to locking down with a guy. While she and Korey began to have feelings for each other, Andre is the first person she felt that spark with.

Andre could be the person that makes Olivia happy, and since she has no problem with him being a father, it could be a match made in Heaven.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.