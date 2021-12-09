America’s Next Top Model contestant speaks out on DWTS host Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars fans spent most of Season 30 complaining about Tyra Banks.

Many fans want her gone between her costumes overshadowing the dancers and celebrities and her talking so much that she had to cut off both judges and eliminated contestants.

There are rumors that Tyra might be headed out the door as the Dancing with the Stars host, but now more complaints are coming in.

This one comes from another show she was a part of — America’s Next Top Model.

America’s Next Top Model contestant calls out Tyra Banks

Sarah Hartshorne competed on America’s Next Top Model in 2007, and she has come out on Twitter calling out Tyra Banks and the reality competition show on how it treated competitors.

“The fact that girls on ANTM were getting paid $40 an episode and Tyra and them judges were making BANK, is kinda sick,” one Twitter user wrote.

Hartshorne confirmed the post by responding, “$40 an episode and we had to pay for food.”

Pic credit: @jiggyjayy2 and @sarahhartshorne/Twitter

This led to another Twitter user blasting Tyra for the actions.

“Tyra needs to be brought up on this. I’m tired of these ‘She’s a businesswoman’/’They were making a reality show’ excuses,” she wrote. “There’s no justification for intentionally traumatizing and triggering young women for millions of dollars. I don’t care what they signed or ‘consented’ to.”

Pic credit: @AdamantxYves/Twitter

While ANTM has given many talented individuals modeling contracts, beauty deals, and fashion spreads, it sounds like the competitors make almost nothing when they are on the show.

Compare this to people on Big Brother, who are paid about $1,000 a week for filming, and Survivor, who pays up to $12,500 to the first person eliminated.

However, Love Island UK reportedly only pays their players about $265 a week, according to The Sun.

Tyra Banks possibly leaving Dancing with the Stars

While the producers of Dancing with the Stars are not blaming Tyra Banks for the lower ratings, they are reportedly looking at making some changes.

According to reports, DWTS wants to find an A-list star to come in and host the show, replacing Banks in that role.

The reports indicate that the execs and producers, which include Banks, will meet with ABC to “map out 2022.” There are many who feel that Season 30 was Tyra’s last in front of the camera for DWTS.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. Season 31 of DWTS should return later in 2022.