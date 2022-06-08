America’s Got Talent: Who is ventriloquist Celia Munoz and where can you find her on Instagram?

Celia Munoz on America’s Got Talent. Pic credit: NBC

Celia Munoz made her America’s Got Talent debut on the premiere episode as a ventriloquist looking to make it through the competition.

Celia didn’t have much to worry about because she delivered a performance that really won over America’s Got Talent’s judges.

Here is what you need to know about Celia Munoz.

Who is Celia Munoz on America’s Got Talent?

Celia Munoz came out and said she was a trained opera singer who only learned about ventriloquism when she started seeing it on America’s Got Talent two years ago. She mentioned winners Terry Fator (Season 2) and Darci Lynne Farmer (Season 12) as inspirations.

“I kept practicing and doing shows in Spain, and I wanted to come to ‘AGT’ because this is the place for this art form,” Celia said, noting she had goosebumps. Simon mentioned many ventriloquists practice for up to 20 years to perfect things, and he wished her good luck.

She was a natural and did things no other ventriloquist on the show had ever done. She was flossing and brushing her teeth. She even answered a phone and delivered both voices.

The judges loved it and all four gave her a yes to move on.

“I don’t even know what to say, that was such a surprise,” Sofia Vergara said. “That was so different than anything that we’ve ever seen.” Simon agreed, calling it the most impressive ventriloquist act in 17 seasons.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This should be no surprise because she won Spain’s Got Talent in 2021.

Celia is 36 years old and began her opera career working for a theater company called La Espada de Madera.

Heading into America’s Got Talent, Celia received training from Gary Owen, the coach of Season 12 America’s Got Talent winner Darci Lynne, and Javi Jiménez, the doll manipulation director of the program Los Guinoles de Canal Plus.

Where can you find Celia Munoz on Instagram?

You can find Celia Munoz on Instagram at @celiamunoz_artist.

She currently has over 18,000 followers and 162 posts. In her bio she calls herself an “artist” as well as a singer and ventriloquist.

One of her posts showed her meeting an idol. She wrote, “I wanted to post this picture because when I was in L. A , I was so so happy and honored to meet and see performing one of the best ventriloquist in the world and one of my favorite: Jay Johnson! Thanks So much Jay!!”

It will be interesting to see more acts as she works on moving through the rounds of America’s Got Talent this season.

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.